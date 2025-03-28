Who is Paul Muganwa, the new Executive Director to Stanbic Bank Board

Stanbic Bank Uganda has announced the appointment of Mr. Paul Muganwa as its new Executive Director. This promotion, on top of his existing role as Head of Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), signals a powerful vote of confidence in the bank’s future and Uganda’s economic prospects.

Mr. Muganwa’s journey is a story of dedication and excellence. With nearly two decades of banking experience, honed both in Uganda and the dynamic markets of South Africa, he brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success. Over the past three years, he’s been instrumental in driving Stanbic’s CIB franchise to new heights, solidifying its position as a market leader.

Board Chair Damoni Kitabire’s words resonated with optimism: “Paul’s appointment is a testament to our commitment to strong leadership and succession planning.” This highlights Stanbic’s dedication to nurturing local talent and building a robust foundation for continued growth.

Chief Executive Mumba Kenneth Kalifungwa echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Mr. Muganwa’s “deep expertise in banking, particularly in corporate finance, capital markets, and investment banking.” This expertise, he noted, will be crucial in delivering innovative solutions for Stanbic’s clients, fueling their growth, and contributing to the overall economic development of Uganda.

This strategic appointment, joining the existing Executive Directors Sam Mwogeza and Mumba Kenneth Kalifungwa, strengthens Stanbic’s leadership team and signals a period of renewed focus and positive momentum. The news was met with enthusiasm within the banking sector and beyond, as it underscores Stanbic’s commitment to building a strong and capable leadership team, which ultimately benefits Uganda’s economy as a whole. This news brings optimism for future growth and stability within the banking sector.