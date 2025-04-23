CDF Gen Muhoozi appoints Brig Gen Olupot new National Defence College Commander

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has appointed Brigadier General Alex Opolot Olupot the new Commandant of the National Defence College Uganda (NDC-U) in Jinja.

Brig Gen Olupot previously served as commandant of the Joint Staff Training and Doctrine, and now replaces Maj Gen Francis Okello, who is due for retirement later this year. Maj Gen Okello was the founding Commandant since the inauguration of the advanced military education and strategic training college in 2022.

Col Chris Magezi, Acting Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Spokesperson, said Gen Muhoozi has also appointed Brig Gen Michael Kabango, who has been the Chief of Staff Land Forces, as the new Commandant of Senior Command and Staff College (SCSC) Kimaka, also in Jinja.

Brig Gen Kabango replaces Maj Gen George Igumba, who will also retire later this year. “Maj Gen Okello and Maj Gen Igumba have had over four decades of distinguished military service during which time they held different command and staff appointments,” Col Magezi said.

Gen Muhoozi, through Col Magezi, has extoled the retiring Generals for scaling all levels of professional military education and are a stellar example to upcoming officers for their example, resilience and dedication. UPDF has wished Maj Gen Okello and Maj Gen Igumba happy retirement and urged them to remain active.

“The UPDF fraternity also congratulates Brigadier Generals Alex Opolot Olupot and Michael Kabango for their well-deserved appointments. We are confident that the senior officers possess the wherewithal to take UPDF’s elite training colleges to the next level,” Col Magezi said.

