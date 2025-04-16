EC Reschedules Voter Register Display Dates Ahead of 2025/2026 General Elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced an adjustment to the schedule for the display of the National Voters’ Register and the registers for Special Interest Groups (SIGs), a crucial step in preparation for the 2025/2026 General Elections.

According to a press release from the EC, the display period, initially slated to begin on April 17th, 2025, will now commence on April 25th, 2025.

Here are the key changes:

National Voters’ Register: The display will now run from April 25th to May 15th, 2025.

Special Interest Groups (SIGs) Registers (Youths, Persons with Disabilities, and Older Persons): The display will now take place from April 25th to May 8th, 2025.

Parish Tribunal Recommendations: The period for displaying recommendations on inclusions and deletions will be from May 16th to May 26th, 2025.



The EC, mandated by the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and the Electoral Commission Act, is responsible for compiling, maintaining, and updating the National Voters’ Register. This display exercise allows citizens to verify their registration details and make any necessary corrections.

The commission has called upon all stakeholders in the electoral process to actively participate in the display exercise, emphasising its importance in ensuring a credible and accurate voters’ register.

This adjustment comes as the EC continues to roll out its roadmap for the upcoming general elections. The commission has also been involved in other key pre-election activities, including the demarcation of electoral areas and the reorganization of polling stations.

It is important to note that the Electoral Commission is also working to secure proper funding for the upcoming election, as it has been reported that they are currently experiencing funding gaps. The electoral commission has also been working on updating and organising polling stations to better accommodate voters.

The Electoral Commission has pledged to provide further guidelines for the display exercise, ensuring a smooth and transparent process.