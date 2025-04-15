Navio Announces Orchestral Concert at Kampala’s Serena Hotel

Renowned Ugandan hip-hop artist Navio has officially announced his upcoming concert, the “Orchestra Concert,” set to take place on October 4, 2025, at the prestigious Serena Hotel in Kampala.

The announcement, made via his social media platforms, follows enthusiastic requests from fans after his successful 20-year music celebration in 2023. Navio described the event as “a night of music, class, and timeless hits,” promising a unique experience where his popular tracks will be reimagined with a full orchestral arrangement.

“Back by popular demand! After the unforgettable 20-year celebration concert, I am answering the call from my fans!” Navio stated in his post. “This year, NAVIO will be live in an Orchestra Concert — a night of music, class, and timeless hits.”

Music enthusiasts and long-time supporters are encouraged to mark their calendars for what is anticipated to be a highlight of the 2025 music calendar in Uganda. Details regarding ticket sales and further event information are expected to be released soon.