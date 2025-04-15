Connect with us
Ministry of health

Navio Announces Orchestral Concert at Kampala’s Serena Hotel

News

Navio Announces Orchestral Concert at Kampala’s Serena Hotel

Published on

 Renowned Ugandan hip-hop artist Navio has officially announced his upcoming concert, the “Orchestra Concert,” set to take place on October 4, 2025, at the prestigious Serena Hotel in Kampala.

The announcement, made via his social media platforms, follows enthusiastic requests from fans after his successful 20-year music celebration in 2023. Navio described the event as “a night of music, class, and timeless hits,” promising a unique experience where his popular tracks will be reimagined with a full orchestral arrangement.

“Back by popular demand! After the unforgettable 20-year celebration concert, I am answering the call from my fans!” Navio stated in his post. “This year, NAVIO will be live in an Orchestra Concert — a night of music, class, and timeless hits.”

Music enthusiasts and long-time supporters are encouraged to mark their calendars for what is anticipated to be a highlight of the 2025 music calendar in Uganda. Details regarding ticket sales and further event information are expected to be released soon.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

EV Cars Not for Uganda – So Far
By March 31, 2025

Columnists

Rev. Canon Erich Kasirye: Mezo Noir bar incident, a wakeup call for intentional Christian parenting?
By March 24, 2025
Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao

Isa Senkumba

Minister Mao: Is Electoral Commission ‘Too Weak’ for Fair Elections?
By March 22, 2025

Ramathan Ggoobi

Why GDP is your everyday life
By February 12, 2024

Ikebesi Omoding

EOC Report: No Fair Tribes Opportunities
By December 1, 2023

solar

Advertisement
To Top