News
MP Ssewanyana Faces Fresh Terrorism Charges in Amended Indictment
Makindye West Member of Parliament, Hon. Aloysius Allan Ssewanyana, was today re-arraigned before the International Crimes Division (ICD) of the High Court, where he faced fresh terrorism charges. The development follows an amended charge sheet issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Jane Frances Abodo.
The amended indictment, presented before ICD Judge Alice Komuhangi Khauka, also names four other accused individuals: Mike Sserwadda, Jackson Kanyike, Bull Wamala, and John Mugerwa. Notably, the late Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya has been removed from the list of accused persons in this latest iteration of the charges.
The charges against Ssewanyana and his co-accused stem from their alleged involvement in the brutal machete attacks, widely known as the “bijambiya” killings, that terrorised the districts of Kampala, Rakai, and Masaka between January and August 2021. These attacks resulted in the tragic deaths of over 30 people and left several others with grievous injuries.
While terrorism remains the principal charge, the state has indicated an alternative plea, requesting the court to consider convictions for murder, attempted murder, and aiding and abetting terrorism should the primary terrorism charges not be upheld.
According to the new indictment prepared by Assistant DPP Lino Anguzu, Hon. Ssewanyana is specifically accused of committing terrorism by allegedly participating in or being complicit in the murders of Kizza Mugerwa, Sulaiman Kakooza, and Tadeo Kiyimba, as well as the attempted murder of Ronald Sebyoto, all residents of Ssettaala village. The prosecution contends that these acts were carried out with the intent to intimidate a section of the public for political, social, or religious reasons.
Furthermore, MP Ssewanyana faces an additional, separate charge of aiding and abetting terrorism. The prosecution alleges that he provided financial support, knowing that these funds would be used to facilitate terrorist activities.
However, Justice Komuhangi refrained from allowing the accused to enter pleas at this stage. She directed that the court will first review the prosecution’s disclosed evidence, which includes potentially sensitive materials such as photographs of the deceased, crime scene reports, and witness statements. Following this review, the court will determine whether to confirm the charges and commit the suspects to trial before a panel of three justices.
Currently, Hon. Ssewanyana is out on bail, while his four co-accused remain in custody at Luzira prison. Justice Komuhangi has set a timeline of two months for both the prosecution and defence teams to file their submissions regarding the evidence. The court is expected to deliver its ruling on the confirmation of charges on August 26, 2025.
The accused are represented by a legal team comprising lawyers Henry Kunya, Crysostom Katumba, and Nicholas Ssenkumi, while Chief State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka represents the Office of the DPP in this high-profile case. Given the political profile of Hon. Ssewanyana and the gravity of the charges involved, the proceedings will be closely watched as they unfold.