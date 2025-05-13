Government Suspends operations of YY coaches for 15 days over road accidents

The government, through the Ministry of Works and Transport, has issued a firm directive against YY Coaches, suspending the bus company’s operations for a period of 15 days, effective from 6:00 p.m. this evening. The drastic measure comes in response to a concerning pattern of road accidents involving the company’s buses, culminating in a tragic incident on Katusiro Road that resulted in fatalities.

Addressing the press earlier today, the State Minister of Transport, Fred Byamukama, outlined the government’s rationale for the immediate suspension. “In a period of just two weeks, YY Coaches has been involved in two separate accidents, one of which tragically resulted in the loss of life,” Minister Byamukama stated. He directly attributed the cause of these incidents to reckless driving, highlighting the recent fatal crash. “The preliminary findings in the Katoosi Road accident indicate that the driver was overspeeding, leading to the loss of control of the bus.”

Adding a further layer of concern, the Minister revealed that ongoing investigations are exploring the possibility that the ill-fated bus was transporting prohibited flammable liquids, with local brew waragi being the substance under suspicion. “We have received information suggesting that this particular bus was carrying certain liquids believed to be waragi,” he explained. “The transportation of waragi on passenger buses is strictly forbidden, and we are committed to uncovering the truth behind this.”

The 15-day suspension period mandates that YY Coaches undertake a comprehensive review of its operational procedures and the fitness of its drivers. Minister Byamukama detailed the specific requirements the company must fulfil before its license can be reconsidered. “During this suspension, YY Coaches is required to present all their drivers for thorough inspection to ensure they are in proper working condition,” he asserted. “Furthermore, they must provide verifiable appointment letters for all their drivers and their operational schedules for accreditation.”

The Minister underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to road safety and stressed the need for bus companies to be held accountable for the actions of their employees. “It appears that some owners of these bus companies show a disregard for the consequences when their drivers cause accidents,” Minister Byamukama lamented. “The unacceptable practice of simply replacing drivers without addressing the root causes of these incidents must end. This suspension serves as a clear message that we will not tolerate such negligence and will take decisive action to protect the lives of our citizens.”

The suspension of YY Coaches’ operations is expected to cause significant disruption to commuters who rely on their services. However, the government maintains that this temporary inconvenience is a necessary step to ensure the safety and well-being of all road users and to compel bus companies to prioritise responsible operations. The outcome of the ongoing investigations into the transportation of prohibited substances will likely have further implications for YY Coaches and potentially other players in the public transport sector.

