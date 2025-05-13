News
Kampala Traffic Grinds to Halt as Gen Moses Ali’s Health Scare Causes Chaos!
Whispers are swirling around Kampala after a shocking incident involving the Second Deputy Prime Minister, General Moses Ali, brought the city’s notorious traffic to a standstill. Sources claim the veteran politician, whose career stretches back to the 1960s, was visibly unwell while navigating the gridlock near Garden City on Tuesday afternoon.
Our intrepid undercover reporter, tailing the Minister from his Sir Apollo Kaggwa office, witnessed a disturbing scene: General Ali reportedly began vomiting repeatedly amidst the bumper-to-bumper traffic. “It was chaos,” an anonymous source revealed. “People were honking, but no one could move. The Minister looked extremely distressed.”
This health scare comes hot on the heels of General Ali’s recent campaign trail appearances in his home area, where he was seen actively participating in the National Resistance Movement village council primaries. Now, insiders are questioning whether the rigours of campaigning, coupled with his advanced age, have taken a toll.
“He’s been a fixture in Ugandan politics for decades,” one political observer remarked, “but everyone has their limits. This incident has sparked concern about his well-being.”
The sudden hospitalisation has sent ripples through government circles, with many wondering about the implications for the ageing cabinet minister. Details about his current condition remain scarce, but the incident has undeniably fueled anxiety about his health and future political involvement.
Is this a temporary setback or a sign of deeper health issues? Will the traffic jam incident lead to a reevaluation of the workload placed on senior government officials? Only time will tell. Stay tuned for more updates as this developing story unfolds.