Rajiv Ruparelia to Be Cremated Tuesday Afternoon

The Ruparelia family has released an official statement confirming the tragic passing of Rajiv Ruparelia, the Managing Director of the Ruparelia Group and son of renowned businessman Sudhir Ruparelia. Mr. Ruparelia tragically died in a car accident near the Busabala Flyover in the early hours of Saturday.

The news of his untimely demise has been met with widespread grief and sorrow across the nation, as family, friends, and the public grapple with the sudden loss of a prominent figure in Uganda’s business landscape.

In their statement, the Ruparelia family expressed their profound sadness, saying, “It is with a deep and heavy heart that we announce the passing of our son Rajiv Ruparelia early this morning.”

The family further announced that the cremation ceremony for the late Rajiv Ruparelia will take place at the Hindu crematorium in Lugogo on Tuesday, May 6th, 2025, at 2:30 PM.

Prior to the cremation, an open vigil is being held at the Ruparelia residence in Kololo, allowing those who wish to pay their respects to the deceased and offer condolences to the grieving family.

The Ruparelia family has respectfully requested privacy during this incredibly difficult time. Their statement concluded with the traditional Hindu phrase, “Om Shanti,” meaning “peace be upon him.”

Rajiv Ruparelia was a key figure in the Ruparelia Group, a conglomerate with diverse interests spanning hospitality, real estate, and finance. His leadership and vision were instrumental in the group’s continued growth and success. His passing leaves a significant void in the Ugandan business community.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements and tributes are expected to be announced in due course. The nation mourns the loss of a dynamic leader and extends its deepest sympathies to the Ruparelia family.