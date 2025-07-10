Bitature Family Mourns the Loss of Marvin Beine “Boyo” Bitature, Aged 35

The Bitature family, one of Uganda’s most respected names in business and philanthropy, is mourning the untimely passing of their beloved son, Marvin Beine “Boyo” Bitature, who died on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at the age of 35.

Born on September 7, 1989, Marvin was known as a quiet, enterprising young man engaged in private business ventures. Though not always in the public eye, he was cherished by family and close friends for his calm demeanor, kindness, and entrepreneurial spirit.

The family has not disclosed the cause of death, but tributes have continued to flow in from friends, relatives, and members of the wider public, who have expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with Patrick and Carol Bitature, Marvin’s parents, during this time of great loss.

“My heart is heavy with sorrow,” said Senior Presidential Advisor, Colonel Edith Nakalema, in a public condolence message. “I extend my deepest sympathies to Patrick and Carol Bitature, who have served this country with dedication. May God strengthen and comfort them in this painful season.”

A series of ceremonies have been arranged to honor Marvin’s life:

Vigil Mass: Thursday, July 10 at 6:30 PM, at Plot 9, Malcolm X Road, Kololo

Funeral Mass: Friday, July 11 at 2:00 PM, at St. Charles Lwanga Church, Ntinda

Burial: Saturday, July 12 at noon, at the Bitature family home in Ibanda District

Mourners have described Marvin as a “gentle soul” with a passion for innovation and quiet leadership. His passing has left a void in a family that has long played a pivotal role in Uganda’s socio-economic development.

As Uganda joins the Bitature family in mourning, Marvin’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those he touched through his humility, generosity, and unwavering loyalty to those closest to him. He is survived by his parents, siblings, and a wide circle of extended family and friends.

