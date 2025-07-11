KCCA, COLAS Sign Deal To Upgrade Over 118 City Roads

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has signed a landmark agreement with UK-based global infrastructure firm COLAS to kick-start the Kampala City Roads and Bridges Upgrading Project (KCRBUP) a major infrastructure initiative that will rehabilitate and upgrade over 118 roads across all five divisions of the city.

The project worth Euros 250m, fully funded by UK Export Finance (UKEF), will span four years and cover all five divisions of the capital city. Central Division leads with 54 roads, followed by Nakawa (27), Kawempe (15), Makindye (14), and Rubaga (8).

The signing ceremony, held at the Mayor’s Parlor on Thursday, was attended by Minister for Kampala Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, State Minister Kabuye Kyofatogabye, KCCA Executive Director Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, and the Deputy British High Commissioner to Uganda, Tiffany Kirlew.

The massive road overhaul will involve construction of modern walkways, buried drainage systems, solar street lighting, and landscaping aimed at improving safety, easing traffic, and beautifying the city.

Three modern pedestrian bridges will be constructed at strategic locations to enhance safety and mobility at Uganda Management Institute along Jinja Road, Kawempe Hospital, and Queensway along Entebbe Road.

“This partnership marks a significant step toward transforming Kampala into a resilient, livable, and sustainable city,” said KCCA Executive Director Buzeki. “Our residents deserve safe, accessible, and beautiful roads and this project brings that vision to life.”

The COLAS deal adds to KCCA’s ongoing road improvement programmes, including the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project (KCRRP), which covers 70 kilometres, and the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA) Urban Development Programme targeting at least 81 kilometres.

With these combined efforts, officials say Kampala will see a major improvement in road connectivity, stormwater drainage, and urban mobility.

Minister Kabanda emphasized the need for strict supervision, urging the use of local materials and labour. “We must ensure Ugandans benefit directly from this investment,” Kabanda said.

Between 200 and 300 Ugandans will be directly employed, while a significant portion of the work at least 40% will be subcontracted to local firms.Majority of the construction materials will also be sourced locally.

“We are grateful to the President, the Ministry of Finance, and our political leaders whose unwavering support made this possible,” Buzeki added. “We commit, along with all stakeholders, to deliver this project with urgency. The people of Kampala have waited too long.”

The Deputy British High Commissioner, Tiffany Kirlew, described the agreement as a testament to the strong partnership between Uganda and the UK.

“This is the sixth major infrastructure project supported by UKEF in Uganda and the second for COLAS in the last eight years,” Kirlew noted. “At financial close, the total UKEF portfolio with Uganda will exceed $1 billion. This demonstrates the UK’s long-term commitment to supporting Uganda’s development.”

COLAS, which operates in over 50 countries with a €16 billion annual turnover, has pledged to implement the Kampala project using low-carbon technologies and innovative construction methods. The company plans to recycle existing road materials and deploy efficient traffic management systems to reduce disruption during the construction period.

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago welcomed the investment, calling it “a great moment” for Kampala. “We wholeheartedly embrace this project. We are not doing well in terms of mobility, and this will significantly improve the city’s infrastructure,” Lukwago said, while urging for timely and transparent implementation.

COLAS Country Manager, Eng. Lars Jensen, thanked the government and KCCA for the trust placed in the company. “We’re proud to contribute to Kampala’s transformation and will ensure global best practices in safety, transparency, and sustainability,” Jensen said.

The project builds on COLAS’ growing presence in Uganda, including its involvement in the ongoing construction of the Kabalega International Airport in Hoima.

Among the roads earmarked for improvement include, Kamwokya–Mbazira Road, Clinic Road, Gowan Road, Katale Road, and Katoogo Road. Others include Kelementi Lubwama Road, Mulago Church Road, Mulwanyamuli Road, and Ssebagala Road.

In Makindye and surrounding areas, roads such as St. Kizito Jambula Road, Junju Road, Buziga Islamic Road, Kabali Kabwa Road, Kakembo Road, Kansanga Kiwafu Road, Kiyingi Road, Lubowa Road, Muwuliriza Road, and Tank Hill Bypass will be upgraded. Additional roads include Faraday Road, Kampala Road, Kirombe Road, Mulwana Kibira Road, and Naalya Road, improving connectivity in both central and suburban Kampala.

With works expected to begin shortly, residents of Kampala are now looking forward to smoother, safer and greener roads and a capital city fit for the future.

Author Geoffrey Mutegeki Araali, Communication and Media Relations Officer

