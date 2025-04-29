Museveni Champions AI-Driven Education, Emphasizes Balance with Cultural Learning

President Yoweri Museveni, alongside First Lady Janet Museveni, today underscored the critical role of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into Uganda’s education system while preserving the nation’s rich cultural heritage. Speaking at the National Celebrations of the International Day of Education at Kololo, the President highlighted the theme “AI and Education,” emphasising the need for a balanced approach that combines cutting-edge technology with critical thinking.

“This morning, Maama and I attended the National Celebrations of the International Day of Education at Kololo. The theme ‘AI and Education’ highlights the need to connect new technologies with clear thinking,” President Museveni stated.

He drew parallels between historical education models and the current drive for modernisation. “In the past, education was provided in both formal and informal ways. Families were responsible for informal learning, while kingdoms handled formal education, such as military training.”

The President affirmed the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) commitment to holistic education, stating, “The NRM values both aspects and has implemented policies for universal modern education along with support for cultural learning. We’re aligning our efforts through various initiatives and have received fantastic feedback from the Presidential Skilling Hubs.”

Museveni’s remarks highlighted the government’s strategic focus on equipping Uganda’s youth with the skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. The Presidential Skilling Hubs, he noted, are playing a pivotal role in this endeavour, providing practical training and fostering innovation.1

“We are aligning our efforts through various initiatives and have received fantastic feedback from the Presidential Skilling Hubs,” he added, indicating the tangible impact of these programs.

The President also expressed gratitude to Uganda’s development partners for their continued support in advancing the nation’s educational goals. “I thank our development partners for supporting our programs as we advance with AI!”

The event at Kololo served as a platform to discuss the future of education in Uganda, with a particular focus on how AI can be leveraged to enhance learning outcomes and prepare students for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

Educators, policymakers, and technology experts present at the event engaged in discussions on integrating AI tools into curricula, ensuring equitable access to technology, and addressing the ethical considerations surrounding AI in education.

The President’s address reinforced Uganda’s commitment to building a robust and inclusive education system that not only embraces technological advancements but also values the preservation of its cultural identity.