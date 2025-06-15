Education
High Sound for Children Uganda Launches Crucial Media Literacy Program in PEAS-Supported Schools
In a timely initiative to equip the next generation with essential digital skills, High Sound for Children Uganda has officially launched a six-week training program on safe and responsible media usage in four schools supported by the Promoting Equality in African Schools Organisation (PEAS). This vital program aims to empower students with comprehensive media literacy skills, enabling them to navigate both offline and online media spaces safely and effectively.
The meticulously designed curriculum will delve into various forms of media, covering critical topics such as generating news articles, broadcast media, online safety protocols, and the profound impact of media on young minds. This initiative comes at a crucial juncture, as students are increasingly exposed to a myriad of media platforms, often without adequate guidance or critical understanding.
Ms. Hadijah Mwanje, the Executive Director of High Sound for Children Uganda, emphasised the program’s dual objectives. “This program will empower children to navigate media platforms safely as we amplify their voices to speak out on issues affecting them,” she stated. “The teachers’ training aims to equip them with practical tools to guide the children through the child-led program, which will help them engage with media in a safe and informed manner.”
A cornerstone of the program is its focus on empowering educators. Participants, who will serve as patrons of newly established media clubs in their respective schools, will be introduced to hands-on strategies and resources. This will enable them to seamlessly integrate media education into their classrooms, ensuring that students not only consume media safely but also develop into critical thinkers in an increasingly digital world.
“Today we have begun by training the teachers who will serve as patrons of media clubs to be established in the respective schools. The purpose of the training is to help them understand and implement the program,” Ms. Mwanje added.
This impactful initiative is a collaborative effort between High Sound for Children Uganda and Promoting Equality in African Schools, with an ambitious goal of introducing media education to a total of 10 PEAS-supported schools. The training is projected to reach dozens of educators initially, ultimately benefiting thousands of students through enhanced media literacy and awareness across these educational institutions.
Mr. Ogaba George, the head teacher at Onwards and Upwards Secondary School – Buloba, underscored the paramount importance of equipping teachers with the necessary skills and knowledge to guide students in safe and responsible media use. “In an age where digital content is more accessible than ever, the school recognises that teachers play a crucial role in helping young people navigate the online world thoughtfully and safely,” he articulated during a recent teacher’s training workshop hosted at Onwards and Upwards Secondary School – Buloba.
The inaugural training session saw participation from teachers representing Peas Pioneer High School- Mityana, Peas Samling Nama High School, Peas Horizon Luweero, and Peas Onwards and Upwards Secondary- Buloba. The program is set to expand its reach to more teachers in other schools supported by PEAS in the coming weeks.