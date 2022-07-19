Nsamba, the inventor of world’s largest baby incubator passes away

Uganda’s unsung scientist and inventor Christopher Nsamba, who created and installed the world’s largest baby incubator at the National Referral Hospital in Mulago –K awempe, has passed away.

Dr. Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, who personally supported the late Nsamba in his illustrious journey, praised the late Nsamba for his love for Uganda.

“He was clear on the objective of transforming Uganda through his innovation to save premature babies and neonatal care,” Atwine said: “Uganda will miss him.”

Nsamba’s record was bestowed on him in 2021 by a European NGO Official World Record, an NGO that was founded in 2010 to promote, verify, catalog and register world records.

Despite his outstanding innovation that saved thousands of babies from dying, Nsamba lived a life of a hustler making wonders from the backyard workshop of his home in Ntinda.

As some people observed in comments following his death, Nsamba was still struggling to meet the head of state, perhaps to secure financial help to power his innovations, yet the President constantly meets and supports foreigners who present outlandish projects.

With his tried and tested world class innovation, Nsamba’s 10-baby incubator would be the pride of the nation and possibly garner seed funding to mass produce it to save even more neonate babies in the country and beyond.

Comments

comments