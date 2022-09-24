Connect with us
Ministry of health

Ebola death toll rises to 21

Health

Ebola death toll rises to 21

Published on

Uganda declared an Ebola outbreak on September 20

UPDATE: The Ministry of Health has recorded four new deaths arising from the Ebola outbreak in Mubende district of central Uganda.

According to a situation report by the Ministry of Health released on Sunday, 34 people are believed to have caught Ebola.

The Ministry says that 21 people are believed to have died from the disease, although only 4 have been confirmed.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona posted on his Twitter account saying:

“Update on EVD (Ebola Virus Disease) situation report 24th September, 2022

– Cumulative cases stand at 34 ( 16 confirmed, 18 probable)

– Cumulative deaths stand at 21 (4 confirmed, 17 probable).

The outbreak has forced the Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola to ban congestion in detention cells at all police stations across the country as a measure to reduce chances of spreading the disease to police officers.

Health experts have however appealed for calm saying Ugandan doctors now have experience in handling Ebola cases and will thus bring the latest outbreak under control.

A tweet by Dr. Okwaro Ebuku, the former president of the Uganda Medical Association about the latest outbreak

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:,

More in Health

Advertisement

Columnists

Isa Senkumba

Is it FAIR to present the dead before a public court?
By September 7, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

About Uganda, the drunken Nation!
By September 6, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

Uganda’s job market: It’s about who you know!
By August 22, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

Lessons from the Mbale floods disaster
By August 9, 2022

Isa Senkumba

Melting under the heavy weight of love
By August 7, 2022

solar

Advertisement
To Top