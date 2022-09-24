Ebola death toll rises to 21

UPDATE: The Ministry of Health has recorded four new deaths arising from the Ebola outbreak in Mubende district of central Uganda.

According to a situation report by the Ministry of Health released on Sunday, 34 people are believed to have caught Ebola.

The Ministry says that 21 people are believed to have died from the disease, although only 4 have been confirmed.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona posted on his Twitter account saying:

“Update on EVD (Ebola Virus Disease) situation report 24th September, 2022

– Cumulative cases stand at 34 ( 16 confirmed, 18 probable)

– Cumulative deaths stand at 21 (4 confirmed, 17 probable).

The outbreak has forced the Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola to ban congestion in detention cells at all police stations across the country as a measure to reduce chances of spreading the disease to police officers.

Health experts have however appealed for calm saying Ugandan doctors now have experience in handling Ebola cases and will thus bring the latest outbreak under control.

