Ministry of health

KOFIH supports the “Strengthening Health System to Prevent, Detect and Respond to Infectious Diseases in Uganda” project

Health

Published on
Ministry of Health Uganda partners share a group photo with KOFIH officials and staff

Summary:

On 15th March, 2023, Korea through KOFIH conducted a kick-off Workshop for the “Strengthening Health System to Prevent, Detect and Respond to Infectious Diseases in Uganda” project to orient the different partners on the KOFIH project management and implementation guidelines, as well as report and discuss the project progress for 2023.

The Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH); a public agency affiliated with the Ministry of Health and Welfare of the Republic of Korea has contributed to Uganda’s fight against the burden of communicable diseases such as; Malaria, epidemic-prone and vaccine-preventable diseases.

Dr. Atim Dansan, a Senior Medical Officer from the department of IES & PHE engages in a discussion during the kick-off meeting

KOFIH is currently supporting the Government of Uganda through the “Strengthening Health System to Prevent, Detect and Respond to Infectious Diseases in Uganda” (Infectious Disease) project.

Ms. Ruth Kaliisa, Project Manager KOFIH Uganda facilitates a session during the kick-off meeting for the Infectious Disease project

The Infectious Disease project will be implemented for 5 years (2022-2026) through two main departments of the Ministry of Health; National Health Laboratory and Diagnostic Services (NHLDS) and Integrated Epidemiology, Surveillance and Public Health Emergencies (IES&PHE).

As part of this project, a Kick-off Workshop as well as the 1st Project Management Committee (PMC) meeting was successfully conducted on Wednesday, 15th March, 2023 at Fairway Hotel in Kampala district, Uganda.

The objective of the meeting was to orient the different partners on the KOFIH project management and implementation guidelines, as well as report and discuss the project progress for the current year. It also included selection of PMC members for the next project years.

Dr. Bok Hyun Nam, the Director General Global Cooperation Center KOFIH addressing Ministry of Health Uganda partners during the kick-off meeting

The meeting was attended by; the Director General of Global Cooperation Centre-KOFIH: Dr. Bok Hyun NAM, several delegates/representatives from the Ministry of Health Uganda: departments of IES&PHE, NHLDS, the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC), the Uganda National Institute of Public Health (UNIPH) and KOFIH Uganda Office. The participants provided valuable comments and suggestions to enhance the effectiveness of the project.

 

