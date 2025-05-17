Got a sweet tooth but want to stay on the healthier side? You’re not alone! Luckily, there are plenty of delicious and nutritious ways to indulge your cravings without derailing your wellness goals.

Here are 10 healthier ways to satisfy your sweet cravings:

Dark Chocolate

A half-ounce square of 86% dark chocolate contains only two grams of sugar. But don’t worry — the taste is rich and intense enough to satisfy your craving. Dark chocolate is also loaded with plant chemicals called flavanols that may help protect your heart. Not a fan? Try letting a piece melt slowly in your mouth instead of chewing it. You may find you like the taste better.

Apple Chips

Natural compounds in apples can help protect you from heart disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer. For something different, make your own crispy apple chips. Core and thinly slice an apple. Spread on a lightly greased baking sheet, sprinkle with apple pie spice, and bake for 1 hour at 225 degrees. Flip and bake for one hour more or until the apples feel dry. Put them on a cooling rack right away.

Apple and Nut Butter

Craving more than just an apple? Slice one in half, spread a tablespoon of nut butter on top, and sprinkle with cinnamon. Not only is cinnamon packed with antioxidants, but it can add extra sweetness to food without added sugar.

Cereal

It makes a great snack any time of day. Eat it with low-fat dairy milk or unsweetened plant-based milk. Just make sure to choose one that’s 100% whole grain with no more than 6 grams of sugar per serving. You’ll still get plenty of sweetness, along with vitamins, minerals, and fibre.

Greek Yogurt

Some flavoured yoghurts contain more added sugar than the amount you should eat in one day. A better option: Stir cinnamon into ¾ cup of plain low-fat Greek yoghurt. You’ll get calcium for bone health and protein to help you feel fuller longer. And you’ll get probiotics — that’s bacteria that’s good for your gut health.

DIY Smoothie

Most fruit smoothies are loaded with sugar and sodium. Blend your own at home instead and make fruit the focus. Mix a ½ cup of skim milk or unsweetened plant-based milk, 1 cup of fresh or frozen fruit, and 6 ounces of non-fat plain Greek yoghurt in a blender for at least 30 seconds.

Dates

They’ve got plenty of natural sugar. That’s why they’re often used as a sweetener in recipes. But these sticky, chewy caramel-like dried fruits are also packed with fibre, vitamin B6, and minerals like potassium and manganese. If you have diabetes, be careful of how much you eat. 1 date = 1 carb choice.

Banana (Split)

For an ice cream sundae-like snack, peel and slice a banana lengthwise. Top with a scoop of your favourite low-fat frozen yoghurt and unsalted nuts. You’ll satisfy your sweet tooth while getting protein, probiotics, and calcium. You’ll also get potassium and unsaturated fatty acids that are good for your heart.

Oatmeal

Need a sweet snack to tide you over between meals? Try oatmeal. Pre-flavoured packets can be high in sugar, so it’s best to make your own. Prepare 1 serving of quick-cooking oats using skim or plant-based milk. Then add 1 tablespoon maple syrup, a healthy sprinkle of cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice, and ¼ cup of dried fruit.

Frozen Grapes

On hot days when a popsicle would hit the spot, try snacking on frozen seedless grapes instead. Spending time in your freezer will make them even sweeter. Simply wash and dry a few bunches, then put them onto a rimmed baking sheet. Put in your freezer for 1-2 hours, or until they have an icy crunch.

Peanut Butter Cup

Next time you crave a salty-sweet combo, mix a few dark chocolate chips into a spoonful of nut butter. Drop the mixture onto a piece of wax paper or foil, cover, and place in the freezer. After a few hours, you’ll have a low-sugar, high-protein treat that ticks all the boxes of a peanut butter cup.

Sweet Potatoes

This naturally sweet veggie is packed with vitamins A, B6, and C, along with plant chemicals that help protect your health. Bake or microwave a sweet potato and top with fat-free vanilla yoghurt and a drizzle of maple syrup. Or make sweet potato chips: Thinly slice a potato and brush lightly with olive oil. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes until crisp, then sprinkle with cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger.

Frozen Peas

It may sound weird, but frozen sweet peas could be the lightly sweet, cold, and crunchy snack you’ve been searching for. One half-cup serving has 4 grams of protein and is loaded with vitamins A, C, and K. And because peas are high in fibre, you’ll feel full after snacking on them.

