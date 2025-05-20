Kalungu County West MP Ssewungu Calls for “Holy Spirit” to Guide NRM MPs on UPDF Amendment Act

As Parliament convenes today for a critical debate on the UPDF Amendment Act and the Political Parties Bill, Hon. Joseph Ssewungu, MP for Kalungu West, has expressed strong reservations and high expectations for the conscience of ruling party members.

Speaking ahead of the session, Hon. Ssewungu emphasised his hope that “the Holy Spirit comes on the members of NRM to understand why they are in Parliament. They are not here to legislate for Museveni but for the nation.” He decried the swift processing of bills, particularly the controversial UPDF Amendment, stating, “We don’t process bills within 1 hour. This is a controversial bill, and the aim is to continue taking civilians to court-martial.”

Regarding the Political Parties Bill, spearheaded by Hon. Nakut, Ssewungu highlighted what he perceives as a fundamental misunderstanding. “They don’t understand the difference between IPOD and the Political Party Organisation Act,” he asserted. “So if you want to legislate on IPOD, first bring the IPOD bill before the Parliament and they will make it a parliamentary bill.” He stressed the need for proper legislative procedure to ensure a thorough debate on issues that directly impact citizens.

Hon. Ssewungu warned against the potential consequences of passing bills without due consideration for the public. “It’s become an Act of Parliament so that we debate the same issue, particularly the major problem, and who is going to suffer most,” he stated, lamenting that “even those] are not interested in you, me, and none of them will speak. There are 10 of them.” He reiterated his call for NRM MPs to “get the Holy Spirit on their brains and understand where they came to the kisses, because we remember on them.”

Drawing on his parliamentary experience, Ssewungu issued a stern caution to those he described as “sycophants,” predicting their political downfall. “All sycophants here; they end up not winning, and Museveni himself will never help them. Back here, they lose.”

He concluded by underscoring the paramount importance of legislating in the interest of the people. “The issue here is about legislation in the interest of the people. We have not consulted our people.” He indicated a willingness to challenge the outcome of the debate in the highest court. “Actually, this bill should go even for a [referendum], and at the end of the day, if they use their numbers, we shall go back to court to appeal to the same court which ruled on it. That’s the Supreme Court, and that’s what the law says.”

