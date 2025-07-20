Pacquiao Demands Rematch After Controversial Draw Against Barrios

At 46, Manny Pacquiao stepped into the ring after a four-year layoff and reminded the world why he remains one of boxing’s most electrifying figures. In a spirited and tactical performance against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios, the Filipino boxing legend delivered speed, power, and heart but walked away with a majority draw that left fans divided and demanding more.

The bout, held Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, ended with one judge scoring it 115–113 for Barrios, while the other two saw it 114–114, allowing the 30-year-old Texan to retain his title. Yet, many including a vocal pro-Pacquiao crowd felt the boxing Hall of Famer had done enough to win.

“I thought I won the fight,” Pacquiao said post-fight. “It was a close fight. My opponent was very tough. It was a wonderful fight.”

From the opening bell, Pacquiao out-threw, out-landed, and out-hustled a man 16 years younger, using his trademark angles, bursts of speed, and relentless combinations to dictate much of the action. His performance in rounds six through nine, in particular, looked like a flashback to his prime, buzzing Barrios with crisp lefts and dazzling footwork.

Barrios, visibly shaken at times, acknowledged the challenge:

“His stamina, he could still crack. His timing, his rhythm, everything. He was still a very awkward fighter to try to figure out.”

Despite Pacquiao’s apparent lead by the 10th round, Barrios dug deep in the championship rounds, clearly winning the 11th** and finishing strong in the 12th. That final push proved just enough to swing the decision into a draw.

Still, the result did little to dim Pacquiao’s performance. This was his first fight since losing to Yordenis Ugás in 2021 and after being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame just last month, many had assumed his in-ring days were over. But Pacquiao showed otherwise.

“I’m a more tactical fighter than before. I’m not as careless as I was when I was young. Now I’m more careful,” he explained

The comeback wasn’t without challenges. A rushed two-month training camp, delayed by political duties in the Philippines, affected his preparation. Still, Pacquiao vowed to return and he wants a rematch.

“That’s the only legacy I can leave behind. To give inspiration to the Filipino people and to be proud wherever you are.”

Barrios, who moves to 29–2–2, appeared open to a second showdown.

“Absolutely. This was huge for boxing. What I and he were able to bring here today, I would love to do it again,” he said

