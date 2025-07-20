Carlisle United Sign Ugandan Defender Bevis Mugabi on Two-Year Deal

Carlisle United have confirmed the signing of Ugandan international Bevis Mugabi on a two-year contract, as the club continues to rebuild ahead of the upcoming National League season.

The 30-year-old centre-back arrives with a wealth of experience, having most recently played in Cyprus with Anorthosis Famagusta after leaving Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership last summer. During his time in Scotland, Mugabi made 125 appearances for Motherwell and became a key figure in their backline.

Mugabi, who has won 20 caps for Uganda, also has roots in English football, having come through the youth systems at Fulham and Southampton, before making his professional debut with Yeovil Town in 2016.

Carlisle United’s Head of Recruitment, Martin Foyle, expressed confidence in Mugabi’s ability to make an impact both on and off the field.

“He brings a wealth of experience from Scotland, abroad and international football, and he has a fantastic attitude which will help to drive the standards even higher on and off the pitch,” Foyle said.

Mugabi becomes the sixth signing of the summer for Carlisle, who are preparing for their first season in the National League following their relegation from the English Football League.

Manager Mark Hugheswill be hoping Mugabi’s defensive presence and leadership can provide much-needed stability as the Cumbrians aim for a quick return to League Two.

Carlisle United begin their National League campaign with an away fixture against Woking on August 9.

