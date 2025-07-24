Uganda Snatches 2–1 Victory Against Senegal in CECAFA Pre‑CHAN Battle

Uganda Cranes secured a 2‑1 victory over Senegal—a vital bounce-back after an opening defeat to hosts Tanzania at the CECAFA Pre‑CHAN Tournament at Black Rhino Academy Stadium in Karatu.

Uganda returned to the field with renewed intensity and sharper tactics, after failing to Tanzania.

During the first half, Uganda’s Emmanuel Anyama squandered a clear opening around the 29-minute mark. Senegal had it’s moments too—Joseph Layousse Samb missed his chance, and Ameth Niang’s effort was safely held by Ugandan goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa.

After halftime adjustments, the Cranes broke the deadlock in the 64th minute: a failure by Senegal’s defence allowed Arnord Odong to tap in from close range. Just three minutes later, Patrick Kakande, who had come on as a substitute, calmly converted a penalty awarded after Senegal keeper Marc Philips Arona was penalized inside the box. Despite trailing, Senegal pressed forward and eventually pulled one back in the 88th minute. Substitute Serigne Moctar Koité capitalized on a close-range chance to revive hope for the CHAN champions.

Souleymane Diallo, Senegal head coach though disappointed with the loss saw value in the match as an opportunity ahead of facing Tanzania. “We need to change our game plan against Tanzania on Sunday,” he said.

This victory keeps Uganda competitive, while Senegal must regroup tactically ahead of their final group match versus Tanzania.

