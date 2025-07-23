Uganda Cranes Fall to Tanzania in CHAN Warm-Up, Byekwaso Sees Positives Ahead of Senegal Clash

Uganda Cranes suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to hosts Tanzania in a pre-CHAN three-nation tournament opener played in Arusha on Tuesday evening. A stunning first-half strike from midfielder Iddi Nado proved to be the difference in a tightly contested fixture that served as a crucial test for both sides ahead of the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Taifa Stars dominated early proceedings, and their pressure paid off when Nado unleashed a long-range effort that beat Uganda goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa, who misjudged the bounce in the 35th minute.

The Cranes were slow out of the blocks but showed marked improvement after the interval, spurred by the introductions of Ivan Ahimbisibwe and Joel Sserunjogi. The pair injected energy and urgency into Uganda’s play, helping them pin Tanzania back for large portions of the second half.

Head coach Morley Byekwaso admitted his team fell short in the opening half but took encouragement from their response after the break.

“We didn’t press enough in the first half and gave them too much space to build from the back,” Byekwaso said during the post-match press conference. “But after the break, we improved, dominated possession, and limited their chances. We want to build on this performance heading into the next game.”

Cranes captain Allan Okello echoed his coach’s sentiments, remaining optimistic despite the result.

“It wasn’t an easy game. We lost, yes, but we dominated the second half. It’s not easy to come here and control play the way we did, especially away from home,” said Okello. “We need to create and convert more chances. But this is a preparation game, and we’ll learn from it before the tournament kicks off.”

Uganda is set to face CHAN defending champions Senegal on Thursday in their final match of the tournament before returning home for final preparations. The 2025 CHAN tournament, which features only players active in domestic leagues, kicks off on August 2 and will be co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania.

Uganda Cranes Starting XI vs Tanzania:

Goalkeeper: Joel Mutakubwa

Defenders: Gavin Kizito, Aziz Kayondo (Achai), Musa Mwere, Kenneth Ssemakula (Torach)

Midfielders: Steven Sserwadda (Youngman), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Watambala), Allan Okello

Forwards: Travis Mutyaba (Kakande), Yunus Sentamu, Ibrahim Orit (Ssemugabi)

Substitutes Used: Ivan Ahimbisibwe, Joel Sserunjogi, Ssebagala, Lazaro, Nana, Usama, Mpande

The Cranes will look to sharpen their attacking edge and correct tactical errors as they continue their build-up to CHAN 2025—a tournament they will hope to make a lasting impression on as co-hosts.

