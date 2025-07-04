Nanteza Sarah Kyobe: President’s directive on Balaalo eviction from Northern Uganda was issued in good faith

President Yoweri Museveni last month issued a second directive for the eviction of migrant cattle keepers, commonly referred to as Balaalo, from northern Uganda. Following the president’s eviction order, the media has been flooded with stories about claims of legitimate land ownership and other related disputes.

On 26th June 2025, I even watched on TV as Balaalo members protested outside parliament, trying to engage the Speaker to stop the directive.

The Balaalo, a group of pastoralists originally from western Uganda, migrated to northern Uganda a decade ago in search of grazing opportunities. Reports indicate that some members obtained land through leasing or purchasing, while others have occupied communal land using deceptive methods and without the consent of clan leaders, as claimed by local northern residents.

On June 1, 2025, the president enacted Executive Order Number 2 of 2025 concerning the eviction of the Balaalo. This order follows a previous directive, Executive Order No. 3, which was issued in 2023.

The president presents four very important reasons why continued Balaalo presence is untenable:

Insufficient fenced grazing zones and permanent water supplies, even in areas where land has been secured. Ongoing land tenure conflicts in communal regions result in internal strife and violence. Uncontrolled fencing obstructs access to essential natural resources such as rivers and fishing locations. Inequitable crop destruction jeopardizes food security and stability in host communities.

The president highlights criminal and unjust practices. He asserts that, “It is criminal and extremely unfair to the locals to allow free-ranging cattle in these areas, as they will inevitably trample and consume people’s crops.”

He further explains that during the dry season, as pastoralists seek distant water sources for their cattle, the animals damage the crops in local gardens.

Regarding communal land and land sales, the president notes that the communal land tenure system, combined with individual land sales, can lead to disputes. This is particularly true when local land conflicts are exacerbated by the influx of outsiders, creating a situation ripe for significant issues.

The president advocates for a total ban on the movement of free-ranging livestock from outside these areas and calls for the criminalization of this practice. He also proposes the establishment of a committee to verify claims of legitimate land purchases and to ensure secure fencing, permanent water sources, and unobstructed access to water.

With the auditing process, the president expresses concern over the legitimacy of certain types of land acquisitions made by these pastoralists. He questions whether the pastoralists purchased clan land, family land, or private land, or if they were victims of fraudulent sales by unscrupulous individuals.

Individuals who have rightfully obtained land or secured a land lease and whose farms comply with the president’s guidelines, such as having reliable water sources and fencing, should not be affected by Executive Order No. 2, as the audit will clear them.

Those affected by the executive order should depart quietly and peacefully, either returning to their previous location or following the president’s recommendation to acquire land legitimately and begin raising their cattle with proper fencing and permanent water sources, given that free-range cattle grazing in northern and eastern Uganda is prohibited.

In this context, the president’s executive orders regarding the Balaalo are made in good faith, not ill will, and should be adhered to.

Author, Nanteza Sarah Kyobe works with the Uganda Media Centre

