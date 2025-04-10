Kivumbi’s Iron Fist: Opposition MPs Forced to Deny Shs100M Bribe or Face Repercussions.

In an unprecedented move signaling a zero-tolerance stance against alleged corruption, Acting Leader of Opposition, Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, has issued a firm and detailed ultimatum to all opposition Members of Parliament.

He has mandated that each member publicly sign a resolution unequivocally stating they have neither received nor intend to receive the controversial 100 million shilling payment, which he has labeled a “Cash Bonanza.” Failure to comply with this directive, Kivumbi warned, will be interpreted as an admission of accepting the alleged bribe.

Addressing the press on Thursday at Parliament with resolute conviction, Kivumbi laid out the specifics of his order. “Each member is going to sign the resolution to say, ‘I did not receive the money and I’m not taking it, and I condemn it,’ and the signing starts now,” he declared, emphasizing the immediate urgency of the matter. This public signing, he explained, is not merely a symbolic gesture but a clear and auditable declaration of integrity.

The Leader of Opposition minced no words regarding the consequences of non-compliance. “Now, whoever will fail to sign, we will know you took the money, because that is the simple test,” Kivumbi stated starkly. This public record will serve as a litmus test, clearly distinguishing those who stand against the alleged corruption from those who may have succumbed to it.

Kivumbi further elaborated on the rationale behind this stringent directive. He reiterated his condemnation of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s alleged use of state funds to influence parliamentary decisions, particularly concerning the Coffee Amendment Bill and the UPDF Amendment Bill. He argued that accepting such funds constitutes a profound betrayal of the public trust and undermines the very foundation of parliamentary democracy.

For opposition MPs who may have already received the contentious 100 million shillings, Kivumbi issued an unequivocal demand for immediate restitution. “First, return the money and then you sign,” he ordered. This two-step process underscores the opposition’s insistence on both financial accountability and a clear public disavowal of the alleged corrupt practice. Kivumbi stressed that returning the money is a prerequisite for demonstrating genuine remorse and a commitment to ethical conduct.

Kivumbi’s directive also carries a strong message of solidarity and support for those who adhere to it. Kivumbi pledged the full backing of the opposition to any member who refuses to partake in the alleged bribery. “Those of you who stand firm, you will have our full backing, 100%, and the people of Uganda will be so kind to you to return you [to office],” he promised, framing the decision as one that will ultimately earn public respect and political capital.

Acknowledging potential backlash from the parliamentary leadership, Kivumbi stood firm. “Let them not threaten any member, because we will in the next few months, defend every member of the opposition that has been true to our values,” he vowed, asserting the independence and integrity of the opposition caucus.

Kivumbi’s detailed order underscores the opposition’s determination to confront the allegations head-on and to provide a clear ethical framework for its members. The public signing of the resolution is intended to be a transparent and decisive act, leaving no room for doubt about the opposition’s stance against the alleged corruption and its commitment to upholding the principles of good governance.