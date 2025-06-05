Politics
Busoga NRM Leaders Rally Behind Kadaga Amidst Intensifying CEC Race
As political tensions escalate within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) ahead of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections, a formidable coalition of NRM leaders from the Busoga region has publicly endorsed Rt. Hon. Dr. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga for re-election as Second National Vice Chairperson (Female).
On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, a significant gathering of NRM stakeholders convened at the Civil Service College in Jinja City to affirm their unwavering support for Kadaga.1 The assembly included Members of Parliament, district chairpersons, LC5 leaders, representatives from youth and women leagues, Special Interest Groups (SIGs) such as Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), and local opinion leaders.
The meeting was spearheaded by Luuka South MP Hon. Steven Kisa Bakubalwayo, who delivered a joint statement extolling Kadaga’s extensive contributions to the NRM and the nation. “Rt. Hon. Kadaga has been a pillar for many across the country and especially in Busoga.2 She has served diligently in several key positions. We are gathered here today to reaffirm our support and rally behind her to retain her seat on the CEC,” Kisa declared. He pledged to mobilise nationwide support for Kadaga, emphasising her crucial role in women’s empowerment, regional inclusivity, and party unity.
Bugabula North MP Hon. John Tailor questioned the legitimacy of Kadaga’s challengers, stating, “I don’t know where some people get the audacity to contest against Mama Kadaga, who is a well-established figure in the NRM.” Buzaaya County MP Hon. Martin Mugabi Muzaale also voiced concerns over internal divisions within Busoga, urging unity behind Kadaga. “Kadaga is a brand—Busoga needs Kadaga, and Kadaga needs Busoga. We don’t want Busoga to be left out of the CEC ‘cake’,” he stressed.
Newly elected NRM Chairperson for Kamuli District, Bazanya Mathias, who is also an aspirant for the Bugabula South parliamentary seat, pledged to mobilise grassroots support for Kadaga. His sentiments were echoed by Mayuge LC5 Chairperson and Governor of the Busoga Consortium for Development (BCD), Bishop Frank Tibagendeka, who assured Kadaga of unwavering support from both political and development circles.
The high-stakes race for the influential CEC position has now narrowed to a direct contest between Rt. Hon. Dr. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, the incumbent, and Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among Magogo, the current Speaker of Parliament and Woman MP for Bukedea District.
This brewing contest has already ignited factionalism within Busoga, giving rise to rival camps known as “Team Mama” (Kadaga) and “Team Mulamu” (Among). Political analysts believe the outcome of this contest could have significant implications for both the internal power dynamics of the ruling party and broader national politics, given the stature and influence of both prominent contenders. As the August NRM Delegates’ Conference approaches, political temperatures continue to climb, with Busoga emerging as the focal point of a heated struggle where loyalty, legacy, and leadership are on full display.