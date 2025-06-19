Politics
NRM Primaries See Surge in Aspirants, Leaders Push for Unity and Poverty Eradication Focus Ahead of 2026 Polls
As the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) enters the second week of its internal nomination process for the 2026 general elections, a significant surge in aspiring candidates is being observed across the country. Amidst this intense competition, top party leaders are strongly emphasising unity and a legislative agenda sharply focused on poverty eradication.
Aspirants continue to flock to the NRM Electoral Commission offices in Kampala, overseen by its chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi, for the two-week nomination exercise. The high turnout underscores the party’s enduring popularity and the fierce internal jostling for NRM’s endorsement.
Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, who secured his nomination as the NRM flagbearer for Buyanja County, urged fellow candidates to commit to building a robust Parliament dedicated to improving the lives of ordinary Ugandans. “We want a powerful Parliament which will make sure that nobody is poor in Uganda,” the 81-year-old minister stated in a brief interaction.
Meanwhile, Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda, having completed her nomination for Budiope West in Buyende District, expressed readiness to present her manifesto to the constituents. She pledged to address long-standing service delivery gaps in the area, describing herself as a “tested, loyal, and dependable cadre” who earned President Yoweri Museveni’s trust even before her parliamentary tenure. Babalanda underscored her commitment to advancing the President’s wealth creation agenda in her constituency.
Richard Todwong, the NRM Secretary General, addressed the media, outlining the party’s measures to manage campaign activities and reduce tensions among contestants. He stressed the paramount importance of unity during the primaries, acknowledging the challenges inherent in such a competitive environment.
Todwong cited the recently cancelled Ssembabule District internal elections for the NRM Chairperson post as an example of internal friction, noting that the party is preparing for a third mediation attempt. If this fails, he confirmed a definitive party decision would be made. This particular contest features retired Major General Phinehas Katirima Manoni and State Minister for Health Hanifa Kawooya Bangirana, with some party members suggesting Kawooya step aside due to her ministerial responsibilities—a suggestion she opposes.
The Secretary General also highlighted the unprecedented level of interest in the primaries. He revealed that over 2,000 individuals have picked up nomination forms to contest in Uganda’s approximately 500 parliamentary constituencies, indicating intense intra-party competition. He strongly urged unsuccessful candidates not to run as independents, emphasising the critical need for party cohesion ahead of the 2026 general elections.
Todwong reiterated that this high turnout for the NRM primaries is a testament to the party’s widespread appeal across the nation. He confirmed that the nomination process will continue until June 30, 2025, with enhanced security measures in place to maintain order at all nomination venues.
Several prominent figures have already been successfully nominated for various elective positions. These include Lydia Wanyoto for Mbale City Woman MP, Dr. Elioda Tumwesigye for Sheema North, Annet Nabirye for Luuka District Woman MP, and Sarah Kataike for Budaka Woman MP. Others in the race are Vincent Birimuye for Bukoto Mid-West in Lwengo District, former Agriculture Minister Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja for Kalungu East, and State Minister for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs Kyofatogabye Kabuye for Nakaseke Central Constituency. Also nominated are Winifred Chemutai (LC5 Chairperson for Kween District), Princess Abwooli Kabakumba Masiko (Masindi District Woman MP), and State Minister Princess Persis Namuganza (Bukono County Constituency).
Paul Akamba, seeking a third term as MP for Busiki County, told Uganda Radio Network that his focus remains on completing initiated development projects, including piped water extension and lobbying for new secondary schools in five underserved sub-counties.
By the close of the first day of nominations, close to 1,000 candidates had already been successfully nominated, out of the more than 2,700 who initially picked up nomination forms. The coming days are expected to see even more aspirants formalise their bids as the NRM prepares its formidable team for the crucial 2026 elections.