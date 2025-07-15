Captain Mike Mukula Launches Bid for NRM Eastern Vice Chair, Warns Against Monetised Politics

Captain Michael Mukula, a veteran politician and influential voice within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), has officially launched his campaign for the party’s National Vice Chairman for Eastern Uganda, issuing a stern warning against the growing trend of monetised politics.

Speaking from his Mutungo offices on Monday, Mukula emphasised the need for ethical leadership and urged NRM members to reject the use of money as a tool to gain political influence.“We must stop monetising elections,” Mukula said. “If we continue down this path, we’ll negotiate ourselves out of power. The party risks becoming an exclusive club for those who can afford to buy their way in. That is a recipe for collapse.”

Mukula likened the dangers of monetised politics to a democratic erosion, warning that even the most established parties in the world, including the Republicans and Democrats in the United States or major parties in China, do not compromise their institutional integrity with vote-buying.

Mukula stated that the position of NRM Vice Chairperson for the Eastern Region is a critical one, requiring mature, grounded, and ideologically sound leadership. He framed his candidacy as one built on merit, patriotism, and institutional memory.“This is not a seat for experiments or outsiders with no grassroots presence. I have served this country, helped restore peace, and contributed to shaping our democratic institutions,” he declared.

Mukula also raised alarm about what he described as foreign interference in Uganda’s internal politics, claiming that Western powers are covertly sponsoring candidates both within the opposition and inside the NRM to advance “unknown and selfish agendas.” “Some of these candidates have never held any office, have no following, and are being imposed on us through money and foreign funding. We must resist this,” Mukula said.

Though he did not name specific individuals, Mukula suggested that such trends threaten the ideological foundation of the NRM and compromise Uganda’s sovereignty.

The race for NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Uganda is heating up ahead of the August 22nd elections scheduled to be held at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. Mukula will face off against Daniel Ikwap, a 39-year-old emerging political figure, and businessman Calvin Ecodu.

The elections will be decided by a wide pool of NRM delegates, including LC3 chairpersons, district councillors, district executive members, NRM flag bearers, and representatives from the party’s youth, women, and workers leagues.

Mukula’s campaign launch signals a renewed emphasis on internal discipline and party identity at a time when the NRM is grappling with generational shifts and heightened scrutiny from both supporters and critics.

As he seeks to retain influence within the party’s Central Executive Committee, Mukula’s message is clear: the NRM must recommit to its founding values or risk being undermined from within.

