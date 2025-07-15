Betty Amongi Declares Bid for Lira City Woman MP Seat, Says “I’m Not Facing Anyone But the Voters”

Oyam South Member of Parliament and Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi, has officially declared her intention to contest for the Lira City Woman MP seat in the 2026 General Election — a position currently held by the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng.

Amongi, a senior member of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), announced a community engagement in Lira, stating emphatically that her contest is not against any individual but in service of the electorate. “I am not going to face anybody. The Electoral Commission has declared all constituencies open. Whoever has been representing any constituency should know that we have vacancies throughout Uganda, from the presidency to LC I. So I am not going to contest with anyone. I am going to contest with and for the people of Lira City,” Amongi declared.

The bold statement is widely viewed as a direct response to political observers who anticipate a fierce race between the two heavyweight ministers, Amongi and Aceng, in what is shaping up to be one of the most high-stakes constituency battles ahead of 2026.

Amongi, who has previously served as the Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, emphasised that her campaign will be centred on addressing core urban challenges affecting Lira City residents, including electricity access, garbage collection, clean water and power extension, and environmental degradation. “I am sure I am that candidate. The local person, the voter, will be the one to determine who best exposes and addresses the policies that affect them,” she said.

Framing her candidacy within a broader political philosophy, Amongi paid homage to Uganda’s political history and the legacy of UPC, saying her campaign is anchored on the ideals of the party’s founding fathers. She noted that her political beliefs align with the principles of dialogue under the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD), a platform she believes should be the foundation for constructive engagement between Uganda’s political parties.

“UPC is a member of IPOD alongside NRM and others. That’s where we should anchor discussions on the good of this country,” she added, noting historical connections between UPC and other parties like DP, as acknowledged by President Museveni himself.

Amongi concluded her remarks by affirming that the people, not political power brokers, hold the real authority in determining leadership. “The voters are the ones who are gallant. I’m not going to face anyone. I’m contesting to represent the people of Lira City.”

If she proceeds, the contest between Amongi and Dr Aceng would pit two cabinet ministers, both seasoned and influential in their own right, against each other in a direct electoral showdown that could reshape Lango sub-region politics.

