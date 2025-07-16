VP Alupo Hands Over Vehicles to Cultural Leaders, Calls for Continued Support for Museveni Ahead of 2026

At a ceremony filled with gratitude, culture and subtle political messaging, Vice President Jessica Alupo on Wednesday handed over brand-new vehicles to Ugandan cultural leaders during a colourful function at Kololo Airstrip.

Representing President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the Vice President conveyed his warm greetings and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening cultural institutions as vital partners in national development and unity. “I bring you very warm greetings from His Excellency General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Mama Janet Kataaha Museveni,” Alupo said, adding. “Today’s event is not just about vehicles, it’s about empowering our cultural institutions to continue playing their role in peace-building and development.”

The vehicles, which were distributed through the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MLSD), are intended to support cultural leaders in mobilising communities for peace, unity and socio-economic transformation.

Thanking the MLSD, Alupo said, “Allow me to thank the Minister of Gender and her team for this distinguished, and indeed, unprecedented ceremony. I congratulate the Minister on this achievement.”

She also appealed to the cultural leaders to “whisper a timely political message” to their communities ahead of the 2026 General Elections. “As you carry out your duties with these brand-new vehicles, please whisper to your subjects that 2026 is near, and His Excellency the President is still on the ballot,” she said, drawing applause. “Let us preserve this peace and inclusive development for all.”

Alupo, who is co-currently participating in NRM primary preparations, noted the spiritual importance of the occasion, stating that she chose to attend the ceremony over campaigning because of the blessings from cultural elders. “Though I may not physically be in my programmes of preparation for tomorrow’s primaries, spiritually I am strengthened by your blessings. I ask you to continue praying for me and my colleagues.”

Reflecting on her recent trip abroad on behalf of the President, the Vice President shared how global leaders consistently admire Museveni’s leadership. “In Brazil and across Africa, senior leaders ask me to tell Ugandans to continue supporting President Museveni. They say the peace in Uganda has impacted their countries positively.”

Alupo highlighted the historical importance of cultural institutions in forming large political units that pre-date modern state structures. She referenced kingdoms such as Buganda, which united 52 clans, and dynasties like the Batembuzi and Bacwezi, as early examples of African integration. “Our ancestors were the first integrationists. Their wisdom must continue to immunize Africa against weakness caused by fragmentation.”

She urged the MGLD to work with the Ministry of Tourism to gazette and mark cultural sites, many of which remain unrecognised despite their historical value. “There are many cultural sites across the country that are not gazetted. I request that they be preserved for posterity.”

In closing, Alupo reaffirmed the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Government’s support for cultural leaders, thanking them for their contributions to education, health, community development and the preservation of language and heritage. “The vehicles you are receiving today will ease your mobility and enhance your ability to reach your people. Please continue encouraging them to embrace wealth creation programmes like the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga.”

The event was attended by cultural representatives from all over Uganda, Government officials and members of the public. It marked another step in strengthening the collaboration between the Government and traditional leadership structures.

Comments

comments