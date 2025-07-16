NRM Confirms Primaries To Be Held Thursday, July 17 — Party Dismisses Postponement Rumours

Over 72,000 villages set to participate in MP flag bearer selection as EC urges calm and transparency

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has confirmed that its highly anticipated primary elections for party flag bearers for Members of Parliament (MPs) will proceed as scheduled on Thursday, July 17, dismissing widespread media speculation of a postponement.

Addressing the Press at the party headquarters on Wednesday, NRM Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi, reaffirmed the Commission’s readiness to conduct the village-level elections across the country’s 72,000 villages. “There were a lot of rumours that elections were postponed, but we are going ahead with these elections for Members of Parliament on Thursday, 17th,” Dr. Odoi stated. “To those who are candidates, please prepare as per the guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission.”

Odoi further clarified the election process, noting that party members will convene at polling venues by 10:00 a.m., where names will be read out to confirm eligibility. Voting will take place from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. and will be conducted by lining up behind the posters or agents of the candidates, a method the party has used in previous primaries.

Speaking alongside Dr. Odoi, NRM Secretary General, Hon. Richard Todwong, emphasized that only registered NRM member, listed in the official village registers, will be allowed to vote. “If you are a candidate, don’t fail because you think there is no register. All the villages will have their registers by Thursday morning, and we shall strictly use them to choose our leaders,” Todwong said. “If you are not in the register, you will not participate.”

He confirmed that party register books are currently being dispatched to all districts and will be distributed to sub-counties and villages before the polls open.

Todwong also issued a stern warning to candidates engaging in sectarian and divisive campaigning, particularly those exploiting tribal or religious sentiments, or engaging in vote-buying. “We have received reports of our members using religion, tribal sentiments and a lot of money. We want to warn them to stop,” he said. “Our party members should be civil and respect each other.”

According to the electoral guidelines, once voting concludes, the presiding officer at each polling village will publicly count the votes, announce the results, and issue a declaration of results form signed by all candidates’ agents present.

The upcoming primaries are seen as a crucial step in preparing the ruling party’s machinery ahead of the 2026 General Elections, with thousands of aspiring candidates vying for the coveted NRM flag.

The party has called on all participants to maintain order, follow the electoral rules and uphold the NRM’s values of unity and discipline throughout the exercise.

