EC Tightens Rules on Academic Requirements Ahead of 2026

The Electoral Commission (EC) has issued a detailed directive reminding all political aspirants vying for elective office in the 2025/2026 General Elections to comply with strict academic qualification requirements.

According to a statement signed by Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, all individuals seeking to contest for positions including President, Member of Parliament, and District/City Chairpersons or Lord Mayor must present at least an Advanced Level (A-Level) certificate or its equivalent.

The Commission emphasized that those who obtained their qualifications outside Uganda must have them verified through the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) in consultation with the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), and must present a certificate issued by NCHE as proof.

Furthermore, the EC clarified that individuals who did not attain an A-Level education but claim to possess equivalent qualifications—whether obtained locally or internationally—are required to seek a certificate of equivalency from NCHE. These aspirants must then submit their documents to either the EC headquarters or the respective District Election Administrator at least two months before the nomination period.

In a notable shift from previous election cycles, the EC stated that equivalency certificates issued in past elections will not be accepted for the upcoming polls. Aspirants must obtain a fresh certificate unless they have since earned a higher qualification, such as a university degree from a Ugandan institution.

However, the Commission noted three key exceptions who are not required to verify or establish their academic credentials through NCHE or the EC:

Aspirants with an A-Level certificate obtained in Uganda.

Those with higher academic qualifications (above A-Level) obtained from Uganda.

Individuals holding qualifications above A-Level issued by the former University of East Africa or its constituent colleges.

“These individuals do not need to establish their academic qualifications within the two-month window prior to nominations,” Justice Byabakama clarified.

The EC’s directive comes as the country prepares for a competitive and closely monitored election season. Aspirants are urged to comply promptly to avoid disqualification.

