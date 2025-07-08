NUP Launches Global Fundraising Drive Ahead of 2026 Elections

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has officially launched a nationwide and international fundraising campaign to support its preparations for Uganda’s 2026 General Elections. The initiative was unveiled at the party’s headquarters in Makerere-Kavule, drawing hundreds of supporters, party leaders, and aspiring candidates.

The campaign is aimed at mobilizing both financial and material support necessary to facilitate electoral activities, logistics, and voter outreach ahead of the critical polls. Speaking during the launch, party officials emphasized the importance of self-reliance and citizen participation in fueling the democratic process.

To steer the initiative, NUP has constituted a special fundraising committee led by Nakawa East MP Hon. Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga. The team also includes Bujumba County MP Hon. Kaaya Christine Nakimwero and Ms. Fatuma Kassim.

“Our focus is to build a well-resourced and people-powered movement capable of effecting change in 2026,” Balimwezo stated. “We are calling upon Ugandans at home and abroad to stand with us in this mission.”

Contributors to the cause will be recognized through a tiered certification system ranging from one-star to five-star acknowledgements, depending on the value of their contribution. Donors who contribute UGX 100,000 or more will receive official Certificates of Appreciation in addition to receipts. The party clarified that both monetary and non-monetary donations—including branding materials, fuel, and professional services—are welcome.

Party spokespersons expressed gratitude to supporters who turned up in large numbers to contribute during the launch, noting the enthusiasm and generosity of party faithful.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support we’ve witnessed today,” read a party statement. “This is a powerful reminder that the struggle is owned by the people.”

Supporters can send their donations through bank and mobile money platforms, or deliver them physically to NUP headquarters. Every contribution, regardless of size, will be documented and formally acknowledged.

As Uganda edges closer to the 2026 elections, this fundraising drive signals NUP’s early organizational efforts and underscores the role of grassroots mobilization in shaping the country’s political future.

