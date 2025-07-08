Dr Tanga Explains Why Isingiro South And Kalaki Party Primary Campaigns were Suspended

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission has suspended campaign activities in Isingiro South and Kalaki constituencies following escalating violence, intimidation, and a breakdown of order among candidates and their supporters.

Addressing journalists on Monday afternoon, NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi said the situation in Isingiro South had deteriorated to the point of physical confrontation and bloodshed.

He announced that all parliamentary candidates from Isingiro South have been summoned for a meeting scheduled for Wednesday this week and that campaigns will remain suspended until order is restored. In Kalaki District, Dr. Tanga said a separate crisis meeting will be held on Wed, July 9, at 10:00 AM, following rising tensions and multiple complaints that threaten to compromise the integrity of the party’s internal electoral process.

Dr. Tanga also revealed that Bwamba County had reported serious disturbances, including an incident where one MP candidate was verbally assaulted and later developed health complications. The candidate is currently admitted to Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi. He noted that the commission is closely monitoring Mbale, where several reports of misconduct have been received.

Should investigations confirm a breakdown in order, campaign activities there will also be suspended. Isingiro South Constituency has attracted four candidates, all of whom have been summoned. These are Byarugaba Rudoviko, Mugabe Gilbert Rwabambari, Byarugaba Alex Bakunda who is the incumbent, and Mujuni Maari Asensio.

In Kalaki County, the four MP candidates summoned are David Omara, Samuel Okello, Arwei Isaac Okello, and Ongalo Obote Clement Kenneth. Also summoned are the district woman MP contenders in Kalaki: Asio Jane, Rose Alejo, Ajilo Maria Gorretti Elogu, Angella Apako, Monica Asako, and Ayoo Jennifer Nalukwago. Despite the incidents in these regions, Dr. Tanga noted that the nomination exercise, which concluded on Saturday, had been largely successful, with 291 candidates nominated for various positions on the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and national leagues.

He announced that the commission has begun reviewing all NRM registrars, starting Monday at 3:00 PM. Thirteen registrars have already applied for retirement due to age and health reasons. Dr. Tanga emphasized that the recruitment of registrars is handled internally by the party, warning politicians against suggesting names for these positions.

He also revealed that the commission is finalizing voters’ registers for the primaries. These will be delivered directly to villages, but there will be no public display. He expressed concern about the manipulation of registers in areas like Rubanda and parts of Eastern Uganda, where individuals are reportedly illegally registering new names to influence the vote.

Polling Dates Confirmed

Dr. Tanga confirmed that campaigns for MP seats will continue until July 14, 2025, with polling scheduled for July 17—moved from July 16 to avoid clashing with Special Interest Group elections. Campaigns for LC5 chairpersons will take place on July 22, with voting set for July 24. The NRM National Delegates Conference will run from August 22 to August 25, 2025, at Namboole Stadium, and is expected to attract 24,000 participants.

Petitions and Clarifications

Dr. Tanga revealed that 47 election petitions have so far been filed from the nomination phase. He also clarified misinformation about Northern Ugandan artist Bosmic Atim, saying the artist-turned-politician was never disqualified and that the letter suggesting otherwise was forged. Regarding jailed Bukwo District LC5 Chairperson Julius Chelimo, Dr. Tanga explained that although Chelimo paid the UGX 1 million nomination fee, he was not nominated because he delegated someone to file his nomination instead of appearing in person, a requirement that cannot be waived. “Expression of interest must be made in person.

No aspirant can delegate that process,” he said. Dr. Tanga acknowledged delays in the election budget, which have affected operations, and cited cases where some candidates attempted to disrupt meetings, including switching off microphones or interfering when opponents were speaking.

Nevertheless, he reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to a credible, fair, and peaceful process, noting that the budget is expected either today or tomorrow. Accompanied by Commissioner Dr. James Tweheyo, the commission stated that disciplinary measures will be enforced where necessary to protect the integrity of the primaries.

