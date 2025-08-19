NRM Tribunal Upholds Luwero MP Flagbearers Amid Allegations of Irregularities

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Elections Disputes Tribunal has dismissed all petitions challenging the election of four NRM MP flagbearers in Luwero District, clearing the way for Gaddafi Nasur, Abubaker Kalume, Dr. Robert Kiyini Lule, and Agnes Kirabo to contest the general elections under the party banner.

The tribunal, chaired by John Tusiime, ruled that the petitioners failed to provide substantial evidence that alleged irregularities—ranging from ineligible voters, voter intimidation, violence, and bribery—would have materially affected the outcome of the NRM primaries.

Election Results and Tribunal Rulings

In Katikamu North, Gaddafi Nasur emerged victorious with 9,096 votes, defeating Ronald Ndawula, who garnered 6,931 votes. In Katikamu South, Abubaker Kalume won decisively with 16,692 votes, surpassing Patricia Magara (5,880), Marvin Mugisha (5,747), and Sulait Nsubuga (366).

Dr. Robert Kiyini Lule claimed Bamunanika County with 16,350 votes, defeating Elizabeth Salabwa (4,002) and former MP Ali Ndawula Sekyanzi (3,989). Agnes Kirabo, formerly Central Region Youth MP, secured the Luwero Woman MP flag with 31,779 votes, narrowly defeating Cissy Mulondo (28,443) and two other contenders.

The tribunal dismissed petitions against Kalume, Nasur, Kirabo, and Dr. Kiyini Lule, citing a lack of credible evidence. Claims about unregistered or underage voters, voter intimidation, and manipulated registers were deemed insufficient to meet the “substantial effect” threshold required to overturn the results.

Following the ruling, some of the losing candidates announced plans to contest as independent candidates in the general elections. Ronald Ndawula and Patricia Magara expressed dissatisfaction with the fairness of the NRM primaries, signalling potential challenges for the party in retaining its Luwero seats, historically held by the National Unity Platform.

Luwero NRM District Chairperson Samuel Buchanan also criticised the primaries, alleging rigging, adding pressure on the party to manage internal dissent ahead of the general elections. Political analysts suggest that the entry of former NRM contenders as independents could split votes and make the contests more competitive.

The tribunal’s decision now clears the path for Nasur, Kalume, Dr. Kiyini Lule, and Kirabo to represent NRM in the general elections, as Luwero voters prepare to head to the polls in a tightly contested race for parliamentary representation.

