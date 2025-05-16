Tech and Communication
Telecoms and UCC Launch Anti- Infrastructure Vandalism Campaign ‘Tokigeza’
In a decisive move to safeguard the nation’s digital future, telecom giants MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda have joined forces with tower company ATC Uganda and the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to launch “Tokigeza,” a powerful nationwide campaign aimed at eradicating the escalating vandalism of critical telecom infrastructure.
Unveiled in Kampala on Thursday, Tokigeza, meaning “Don’t do it” in Luganda, carries a strong message urging all Ugandans to “Stop the Disruption. Protect Your Connection.” This collaborative initiative directly confronts a burgeoning crisis that has seen a staggering 820 cable thefts, 283 fuel thefts, and 90 battery thefts reported between 2022 and 2024. These criminal acts have resulted in debilitating service outages, lasting as long as 134 hours in districts like Sheema, Kaliro, and Masaka, severely impacting access to vital services such as education, emergency response, and business operations.
“Telecom infrastructure is the very backbone of our national development,” declared Hon. Nyombi Thembo, the executive director of the UCC, during the launch. “Tokigeza represents our united front, a firm stance against this destructive trend that undermines our progress.”
The campaign has received a significant boost with President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s commitment to designate telecom towers as critical national infrastructure. This crucial designation will classify vandalism as economic sabotage, paving the way for stricter penalties and the integration of tower security into the national police CCTV surveillance network, acting as a powerful deterrent.
Highlighting the far-reaching consequences of these crimes, Nicholas Beijuka, MTN Uganda’s general manager of capital projects, stated, “When a tower is vandalized, the impact extends far beyond mere equipment loss. It means a child is unable to attend their online class, a business suffers significant revenue loss, and communities are cut off from essential communication.”
Tokigeza adopts a multi-pronged approach, seamlessly blending proactive community engagement with crucial policy reforms. The campaign will leverage extensive media outreach, implement educational programs in schools, and forge strong partnerships with local leaders, infrastructure landlords, and even motorcycle taxi drivers to cultivate a shared sense of responsibility and ownership in protecting this vital infrastructure.
Dorothy Kabagambe Ssemanda, CEO of ATC Uganda, emphasized the critical role of their infrastructure, saying, “Our infrastructure serves as the vital link connecting millions of Ugandans to essential services. Each act of vandalism silences communities and inevitably delays our collective progress.”
Echoing this sentiment, Airtel Uganda’s managing director, Soumendra Sahu, stressed the urgent need for robust legal reforms. These include stricter regulation of the scrap metal trade, which often serves as an outlet for stolen telecom materials, and the establishment of a dedicated multi-agency task force to specifically address infrastructure vandalism. “Telecom infrastructure is not merely a convenience; it is strategically vital to Uganda’s socio-economic transformation,” asserted Sahu. “We are unequivocally committed to driving accountability for these damaging acts.”
The strategic interventions under the Tokigeza umbrella include crucial amendments to the Penal Code Act to introduce significantly tougher penalties for vandalism and a concerted effort to enhance surveillance measures across the network. Furthermore, the campaign actively encourages all citizens to become vigilant guardians of this infrastructure by reporting any suspicious activity or incidents of vandalism through a dedicated toll-free hotline: 0800282662.
“Tokigeza is more than just a campaign; it is a growing movement,” emphasized Beijuka, reiterating the fundamental need for strong community partnerships to effectively safeguard Uganda’s rapidly evolving digital future.
As telecom operators continue to invest heavily in network expansion and the adoption of renewable energy solutions to improve connectivity, the persistent threat of vandalism remains a significant obstacle. By uniting internet service providers, infrastructure landlords, and the wider citizenry under the banner of Tokigeza, this ambitious initiative aims to fortify the nation’s connectivity and ensure that no Ugandan is left behind due to the detrimental impact of criminal activity.