UICT Launches the Innovation Bootcamp to Transform Student Projects into Market-Ready Solutions.

The Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology (UICT), in collaboration with the National ICT Innovation Hub, successfully hosted the Innovation Bootcamp & Pitch 2025, a transformative initiative aimed at unlocking the commercial potential of student innovations.

The four-day bootcamp took place from 15th to 18th May 2025 at the National ICT Innovation Hub in Nakawa and empowered final-year students to turn their academic projects into viable business solutions.

Held under the theme “Transforming Student Projects into Minimum Viable Products & Services en route to Commercialisation,” the bootcamp brought together stakeholders from academia, government, industry, and innovation ecosystems to support student-led innovations with strong potential to address Uganda’s socio-economic needs.

The event was supported by key partners, including the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), National Information Technology Authority – Uganda (NITA-U), Lwera Electronics & Semi-Conductors Ltd, RENU, Innovation Village, and the Centre for Innovations and Technology Transfer – Mbarara University of Science and Technology. These partners played a critical role in providing mentorship, infrastructure, and networks needed to scale up student solutions.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Gastervas Rutwara Mugume, Head of the Research and Innovations Unit at UICT, said the bootcamp represented a significant shift in how student innovations are nurtured beyond the classroom.

“Each year, our students develop exceptional projects, many of which end with grading. This bootcamp changed that by offering a practical platform where students could refine, prototype, and pitch their solutions with guidance from experienced experts and policymakers,” he remarked.

Participants benefited from hands-on training in areas such as design thinking, prototyping, business model development, intellectual property protection, industry collaboration, and startup financing. The programme culminated in a pitch competition where students presented their projects to a panel of expert judges, including potential investors and industry leaders.

The Innovation Bootcamp & Pitch 2025 formed part of UICT’s broader strategy to promote applied research and innovation in alignment with national development priorities. It contributed to the objectives of Uganda Vision 2040, the Third National Development Plan (NDP III), and the Digital Transformation Roadmap (2023/24–2027/28) spearheaded by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance.

UICT identified at least 10 promising student-led projects for further mentorship and possible incubation, marking a concrete step towards building a stronger innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem among Uganda’s youth

