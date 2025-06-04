Tech and Communication
Makerere University Embraces Digital Future with Landmark Automated Certification System and AI Hub
Makerere University, a beacon of higher education in Uganda, has embarked on a transformative journey towards comprehensive digitalisation with the official launch of an automated academic certification system. This groundbreaking innovation is set to revolutionise the way academic documents are accessed, authenticated, and secured, effectively bringing an end to the university’s long-standing manual records process, which was frequently hindered by delays, human errors, and security vulnerabilities.
The new system, dubbed the Makerere Academic Records System (MARS), is now fully operational and accessible via the university’s official website. This means alumni and current students can digitally certify their academic records from anywhere in the world, eliminating the need for a physical visit to the campus.
Prof. Buyinza Mukadasi, Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor in Charge of Academic Affairs, emphasised the significance of this digital leap. “For decades, we’ve relied on manual certification of academic documents, a process that was not only time-consuming but also prone to errors,” he stated. “With this new system, we’re turning a new page and shifting to automated certification of our academic documents.”
The implementation of MARS promises enhanced security, unparalleled efficiency, and global alignment, supporting the university’s internal modernisation efforts and meeting the escalating expectations of international employers and partner institutions. Looking ahead, the university plans to introduce real-time digital verification, allowing employers, academic institutions, and government agencies to instantly confirm the authenticity of academic documents. “This verification will happen instantly after this phase,” Prof. Buyinza confidently affirmed. “We’re ready for that transition.”
Beyond MARS, Makerere University is rolling out a suite of complementary digital initiatives designed to bolster academic excellence and operational efficiency. A new Research Information Management System has been introduced to meticulously track the academic progress of postgraduate students. This system aims to resolve long-standing inefficiencies in supervising and completing graduate-level research, fostering greater accountability, delivering timely feedback, and ultimately supporting postgraduate students in graduating within their prescribed timeframes.
In a move to foster inclusive and modern learning environments, the university has also established inclusive e-learning tools and smart classrooms across most of its colleges. These state-of-the-art facilities, built with vital support from the Government of Uganda and various development partners, are designed to produce high-quality, accessible content, with a particular focus on catering to students with visual and auditory impairments.
Further solidifying its commitment to leading in technological advancement, Makerere University has unveiled a cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) laboratory at the College of Computing and Information Sciences. This laboratory is envisioned as a national hub for AI research and innovation, specifically tailored to address Uganda’s unique development needs. It will spearhead research and development in artificial intelligence and related technologies, including the creation of locally relevant e-learning tools, language-sensitive curricula, and automated systems designed to solve real-world problems.
As Prof. Buyinza aptly noted, “Artificial intelligence is powering development in every economy. As a leading academic institution, Makerere is setting the pace.” Through its unwavering focus on digital innovation and inclusive education, Makerere University is firmly positioning itself as a vanguard in shaping Uganda’s digital future.