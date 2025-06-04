UN Women, Ugandan Government Launch Third Phase of African Girls Can Code Initiative in Jinja

In a significant stride towards bridging the digital gender divide, UN Women, in partnership with the Government of Uganda and the African Union Commission, today officially launched the third phase of the African Girls Can Code Initiative (AGCCI) at Wanyange Girls’ Secondary School in Jinja. The landmark initiative aims to equip young Ugandan women with critical digital skills, preparing them for promising careers in coding, robotics, and technology innovation.

AGCCI is a flagship continental program dedicated to empowering adolescent girls with the tools necessary to thrive in the digital age. Since its inception in 2018, the initiative has successfully trained thousands of girls across Africa in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. Uganda’s national expansion of the program underscores its firm commitment to nurturing the next generation of female tech leaders.

Dr. Joyce Abaliwo Mulebeke, State Minister for Gender, Women & Children Affairs in the Busoga Kingdom, lauded the initiative as a crucial step towards advancing Uganda’s STEM and digital inclusion goals. “Today, we are investing in girls not just as learners, but as future creators, coders, and innovators who will shape the digital future of Uganda and Africa,” she stated, urging the girls to embrace education as a powerful path to economic empowerment.

Ms. Deborah Basekanakyo, Headmistress of Wanyange Girls’ Secondary School, described the newly established Coding Hub as a “groundbreaking opportunity” that will significantly empower girls in Eastern Uganda. “The hub is a safe space for learning, innovation, and transformation. Together, we must make this work,” she emphasised, highlighting the collaborative spirit driving the project.

Speaking on behalf of UN Women Uganda Country Representative Paulina Chiwangu, Programme Specialist for Gender Statistics Grace Bulenzi underscored the urgent need to close Uganda’s digital gender gap. “Only 26% of women in Uganda are online, compared to 45% of men,” Ms. Bulenzi pointed out. “This is more than a training programme—it’s a movement.”

Through comprehensive coding boot camps, dedicated mentorship, and practical, hands-on learning, AGCCI will provide participants with essential skills in web development, programming, design thinking, and robotics. The inaugural group of 60 girls has already completed a rigorous 10-day intensive training at Wanyange Girls’ and received their certificates at the launch event.

The launch ceremony featured an engaging live coding demonstration by the girls, alongside powerful testimonials from AGCCI alumni. Remarks were also delivered by key stakeholders, including local leaders, parents of the participants, and representatives from the Ministry of Education and Sports and the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, all expressing their support for the initiative.

As Uganda continues its journey of digital transformation, AGCCI stands as a vital platform to ensure that girls are not merely consumers of technology but actively become creators and leaders in the digital world. The African Girls Can Code Initiative is a joint programme spearheaded by UN Women, the African Union Commission, and the International Telecommunication Union, specifically designed to train girls aged 17–25 to become proficient programmers, digital entrepreneurs, and ICT professionals, thereby significantly contributing to gender equality and the Sustainable Development Goals

