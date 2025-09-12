Tyler Robinson Identified as Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Trump Ally Charlie Kirk

Authorities have named the individual accused of fatally shooting conservative figure and Trump ally Charlie Kirk as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, a resident of Utah.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox revealed Robinson’s identity during a Friday morning press conference, where he appeared alongside FBI Director Kash Patel and other law enforcement representatives.

Cox explained that a relative of Robinson had contacted a family friend, who then reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, sharing that Robinson had either admitted to or strongly suggested involvement in the incident.

Investigators were able to identify Robinson through surveillance footage from Utah Valley University (UVU)—the site of Kirk’s killing on Wednesday. According to Cox, the video showed Robinson arriving on campus at 8:29 a.m. in a gray Dodge Challenger.

Cox further noted that when law enforcement took Robinson into custody early Friday morning, he “was observed in consistent clothing with those surveillance images.”

“Investigators interviewed a family member of Robinson who stated that Robinson had become more political in recent years,” Cox said. “The family member referenced a recent incident in which Robinson came to dinner prior to September 10. And in the conversation with another family member, Robinson mentioned Charlie Kirk was coming to UVU.”

Public records indicate that Robinson last registered to vote on July 13, 2021, with no political party affiliation listed.

Charlie Kirk, who co-founded Turning Point USA and was a significant voice in former President Donald Trump’s political circle, was shot and killed on Wednesday during a campus event at Utah Valley University, located just south of Salt Lake City.

The event was organized by UVU’s chapter of Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization Kirk helped establish.

President Donald Trump, who first announced Kirk’s death on Wednesday, was again the first to publicly disclose that a suspect had been apprehended as of Friday morning.

“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him — in custody … everyone did a great job we worked with the local police, the governor, everybody did a great job,” Trump said during a Fox News interview.

Trump also claimed that the suspect’s father was the one who alerted authorities.

“Somebody that’s close recognizes even a little tilt of the head, which nobody else would do,” Trump said. “And somebody that was very close to him said ‘hm, that’s him’ and essentially went to the father, went to a US Marshal.”

“And the father convinced the son, ‘this is it,'” Trump added.

Throughout the interview, Trump emphasized that his statements were based on initial information, noting he is “always subject to be corrected.”

