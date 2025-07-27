Cameroon Opposition Leader Maurice Kamto Barred from Challenging World’s Oldest President Biya

Cameroon’s opposition leader Maurice Kamto has been excluded from the list of candidates in the 12 October presidential election. Only 13 of the 83 names submitted to the country’s electoral body Elecam, were accepted.

No reason was given for the decision not to allow Kamto to stand. He came second in the 2018 elections amid allegations of fraud. President Paul Biya, 92, the world’s oldest president, was included on the list, and he will seek an eighth term in office.

Defying calls to step down, he says he still has a lot to offer Cameroonians despite being in power for nearly 43 years.

Biya will be challenged by two former allies, Issa Tchiroma Bakary and Bello Bouba Maigari, who both come from the vote-rich north of the country.

Kamto was the candidate for the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM) in 2018 but the party was not allowed to endorse anyone this year due to its lack of elected representatives in parliament or local councils. So Kamto recently joined the Manidem party, which does have local representation.

Renowned anti-corruption lawyer Akere Muna, Social Democratic Front (SDF) leader Joshua Osih, and lawmaker Cabral Libii are among the other candidates cleared to run.

Firebrand Mayor of Foumban Patricia Tomaino Ndam Njoya is the only female candidate on the list. Those disqualified from the presidential race have two days to file a challenge at the constitutional council.

