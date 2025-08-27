African Interpol Conference Tackles Rising Threat of Transnational Organised Crime

Acting Police Minister, Professor Firoz Cachalia, has warned that transnational organised crime continues to pose one of the gravest threats to peace, stability, and development across Africa and beyond.

Speaking at the 27th African Regional Interpol Conference in Cape Town on Wednesday, Cachalia highlighted the growing complexity and reach of crimes such as drug trafficking, human trafficking, illicit firearms, cybercrime, wildlife crime, money laundering, and terrorism.

“These crimes transcend borders, exploit technological advances and undermine the security of people and the integrity of our States and economies,” he said.

Cachalia noted that criminal networks are increasingly sophisticated, requiring law enforcement agencies to adapt quickly.

“Syndicated crime today is not static. The evolving nature of criminal activities compels us to constantly adapt our responses. Dealing with these crimes demands a collective, concerted and focused effort,” he emphasised.

The Minister said the conference aims to generate practical and strategic solutions that can be implemented at national, regional, and continental levels. “Our deliberations will help to shape a more coordinated African response to transnational organised crime, one that strengthens the security of our borders while protecting the rights and well-being of our people.”

Cachalia also stressed that South Africa’s participation in the gathering is rooted in constitutional values and the long-term national vision of ensuring safety and security for all citizens. “Our engagement in regional and global security cooperation is not only a matter of international solidarity but also an essential component of our domestic agenda,” he said.

National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola, in his welcoming remarks, described the biennial conference as one of INTERPOL’s most important regional events.

“It offers us the opportunity to assess crime threats and emerging trends, strengthen INTERPOL’s core capabilities, and reinforce the global policing cooperation that links Africa to all 193 member countries of INTERPOL,” Masemola said.

He added that the rapid evolution of organised crime continues to destabilise communities and weaken governance. “Behind every crime statistic lies a story of lives shattered, families broken, and communities robbed of their peace,” Masemola warned.

The high-level meeting has drawn key figures, including the President of INTERPOL, Major General Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, and the Secretary General of INTERPOL, Valdecy Urquiza, alongside police chiefs from across the continent.

The four-day conference is expected to produce concrete agreements to strengthen Africa’s regional response to organised crime and terrorism, while also serving as a platform to exchange best practices and deepen international law enforcement partnerships.

