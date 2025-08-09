Africa
West African Island Nations Unveils $90,000 Citizenship-by-Investment Program to Attract Global Investors
The small West African island nation’s Citizenship by Investment Act came into effect on August 1, marking São Tomé and Príncipe’s formal entry into the competitive global market for second passports.
Offering more insight into the program’s development, Alfredo Trinidade, head of São Tomé and Príncipe’s Promotion, Commerce and Investment Agency (APCI), said the initiative’s structure sets it apart from conventional citizenship models.
“The CIU will operate as a standalone statutory entity that combines private sector efficiency with government oversight—essentially creating a successful public-private partnership,” he explained.
To ensure efficiency, the government has introduced a six-week processing timeline and established the Citizenship Investment Unit (CIU) as a public-private partnership headquartered in Dubai.
The CIU will be managed by STP Service Advisory, a newly formed UAE-based firm working closely with the Government of São Tomé and Príncipe. The unit is scheduled to begin accepting applications in the first week of September.
Who Can Apply, What It Costs, and What You Get
São Tomé and Príncipe’s citizenship by investment program adopts an inclusive stance on nationality, allowing applicants from most countries, including Russia and Iran, reflecting the island nation’s neutral foreign policy.
The only nationality explicitly excluded is North Korean.
At the initial stage, all applicants, whether applying as individuals or with dependents, must pay a one-time, non-refundable submission fee of US$5,000. This fee covers the administrative processing of the application and is a standard feature across most CBI programs worldwide.
Once an applicant receives an Approval in Principle, the donation component of the investment is triggered.
For single applicants, the required contribution is set at US$90,000. For families of up to four members, the total donation increases slightly to US$95,000. Larger families must pay an additional US$5,000 for each extra dependent beyond the fourth member, making the program more inclusive for extended family units while still maintaining competitive pricing compared to other global programs.
Upon final approval, a series of government service fees must be paid on a per-person basis. These include US$350 for the issuance of a São Toméan passport, US$150 for a national ID card, and US$250 for the official Certificate of Registration.
The program also accommodates future changes in family composition. If applicants wish to add dependents after initial approval, a resubmission fee of US$5,000 applies.
Additional fees include US$10,000 for a spouse and US$5,000 for each other qualifying dependent. A notably lower fee of US$500 is charged for the inclusion of a newborn child.
While relatively modest in price compared to many other global programs, São Tomé and Príncipe’s offering is designed to attract high-net-worth individuals and families seeking greater global mobility, an additional layer of security, and potential access to future opportunities within Africa and the Lusophone world.
Source; Business Insider Africa