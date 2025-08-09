West African Island Nations Unveils $90,000 Citizenship-by-Investment Program to Attract Global Investors

The small West African island nation’s Citizenship by Investment Act came into effect on August 1, marking São Tomé and Príncipe’s formal entry into the competitive global market for second passports.

Offering more insight into the program’s development, Alfredo Trinidade, head of São Tomé and Príncipe’s Promotion, Commerce and Investment Agency (APCI), said the initiative’s structure sets it apart from conventional citizenship models.

“The CIU will operate as a standalone statutory entity that combines private sector efficiency with government oversight—essentially creating a successful public-private partnership,” he explained.

To ensure efficiency, the government has introduced a six-week processing timeline and established the Citizenship Investment Unit (CIU) as a public-private partnership headquartered in Dubai.

The CIU will be managed by STP Service Advisory, a newly formed UAE-based firm working closely with the Government of São Tomé and Príncipe. The unit is scheduled to begin accepting applications in the first week of September.

Who Can Apply, What It Costs, and What You Get