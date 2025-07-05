Agriculture
New Agri-Hub Launched in Kigumba to Boost Ugandan Food Security and Farmer Prosperity
A significant stride towards a more sustainable and productive agricultural future for Uganda was made today with the official launch of the Agri-Hub Knowledge Center in Kigumba, Kiryandongo District. A collaborative effort between Yara East Africa and Asili Agriculture, the center is poised to empower smallholder and commercial farmers with crucial knowledge, sustainable practices, and essential tools to enhance productivity and build resilient livelihoods.
The launch event underscored a shared vision among agricultural stakeholders to foster a nature-positive food future in Uganda.
The launch was graced by Raphael Magyezi, who commended Asili Farms for their impactful work in empowering women and youth, noting their significant role in reducing unemployment within the community.
Magyezi passionately emphasized the paramount importance of soil health. “You must test the soil. You must monitor its health. You must feed it. Don’t just take away from it. Human survival depends on soil,” he urged, highlighting the foundational role of healthy soil in agricultural sustainability.
He lauded Asili’s innovative approach to agribusiness, which seamlessly integrates technology and knowledge across the entire farming process – from soil management and seed selection to fertilizer application, storage, and sales. Magyezi encouraged farmers to visit Asili Farms to adopt these transformative practices. He also praised the partnership between Yara East Africa and Asili, citing it as a prime example of how strategic alliances can overcome farming challenges, boost yields, and transform livelihoods. He pledged government support for the hub and urged local farmers to utilize its services.
The establishment of the Agri-Hub is a direct response to Uganda’s urgent need for agricultural innovation and resilience, especially in the face of threats to food security, rising food costs, and low farm productivity. The facility will serve as a hub for hands-on demonstrations, soil testing, farmer training, and provide access to quality crop nutrition products. It will also actively promote regenerative agriculture practices that are vital for preserving soil health and supporting climate adaptation.
Luis Alfredo Pérez, Yara Executive Vice President for Africa and Asia, emphasized the critical role of multi-stakeholder partnerships in transforming Africa’s food systems and building resilient economies. “Agriculture remains the backbone of most African economies, and Uganda is no exception,” Pérez stated. “It is not only a source of food but also the main livelihood for over 70% of the population and contributes approximately 24% to Uganda’s GDP. The pathway to economic development, job creation, and improved food security lies in how well we support the farmer.”
Pérez reiterated Yara’s belief that agricultural transformation requires “intentional, long-term partnerships,” highlighting the Kiryandongo Agri-Hub as a prime example of public and private sector collaboration with a shared vision to empower farmers, strengthen food systems, and unlock sustainable prosperity. He reaffirmed Yara’s commitment to collaborating with partners across the agricultural value chain to help farmers adapt to climate challenges, increase productivity, and contribute to a nature-positive food future across Africa and beyond.
William Ng’eno, Country Manager for Yara East Africa (Kenya & Uganda), articulated Yara’s ambition to foster a nature-positive food future by scaling knowledge sharing to enable more responsible, sustainable, and profitable food production for growers.
“Adapting to the emerging threats to food production is critical for our food security—as rightly emphasized by the government,” Ng’eno said. “With up to 54% of household expenditure going to food, the time to act is now. Our collaboration with Asili allows us to reach growers with the knowledge and tools to produce more per unit area while lowering the cost of living through catalyzing crop productivity.”
The Agri-Hub will initially focus on key crops like maize and soybeans, providing farmers in Northern and Western Uganda with tailored crop nutrition programs, training on Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), and data-driven insights to increase yields and profitability. The initiative also supports last-mile delivery of inputs, use of digital solutions, and market linkages to bridge the yield gap and build a thriving rural economy.
Philipp Prinz, Managing Partner and Co-CEO of Asili Agriculture, stressed the hub’s core focus on empowering growers. “This Agri-Hub, launched in partnership with Yara, is a bold step toward giving farmers access to knowledge, innovation, and quality inputs,” Prinz said. “Through our integrated model that combines commercial production with a robust network of smallholder farmers, we are committed to turning science into practice and ensuring the farmer is at the center of Uganda’s food system transformation.”
This launch further reinforces the significance of strategic partnerships in bridging the gap between agricultural policy and practice. The facility is expected to facilitate joint research and development, farmer field demonstrations, and deliver value through regenerative agriculture models that improve soil structure, water retention, and long-term profitability.
The Kigumba Agri-Hub marks the first of several knowledge centers planned under the partnership between Yara and Asili. Both organizations expressed their commitment to exploring further collaborative opportunities in training, sustainability, and digital agriculture to elevate Uganda’s agricultural sector and contribute meaningfully to regional food security.