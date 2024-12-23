Energy ministry reassures country on fuel prices during festive season

Speaking at the launch of Evermax fuel by Oryx Energies, John Friday, Assistant Commissioner in the Petroleum supply department emphasized that transport operators should not use fuel prices as a reason to hike fares.

Friday noted that fuel prices have been steadily declining since July and are unlikely to rise soon.

“ I assure you as the trend started in July, prices have not been increasing and they are not going to increase during this season , whoever is charging on the basis of increased prices is charging you for other reasons not fuel prices, i can confirm that”-Friday noted.

On Evermax Fuel, Friday reiterated the ministry’s commitment to monitoring fuel quality to ensure standards are met.

“the ministry of energy ensures that additives are monitored through quality control and assurance testing protocols before clearance for use or application in fuels. Prior to this launch, the ministry analysed Evermax and confirmed that it meets all the requirements which points out that selling of fuels with additives on the Ugandan market is allowable as per the Ugandan and East African harmonised standards on petrol and deiseal”-John Friday remarked.

He noted that the ministry appreciates Oryx Energies Uganda limited for taking practical steps to uphold the standards and offer great value for money to their customers.

Michael Nduhuukire, Managing Director of Oryx Energies Uganda, launched Evermax fuel, highlighting its engine protection benefits, improved performance, and reduced emissions, aligning with environmental sustainability goals.

Nduhuukire said that Evermax fuel is a result of relentless innovation, strategic foresight, and commitment to the company’s customers.

He stressed that engineered with cutting-edge additives, Evermax fuel not only optimizes engine performance but also reduces emissions, making it an environmentally conscious choice.

“With Evermax, we are offering a product that aligns with the aspirations of today’s drivers which is efficiency without compromise.”-Nduhuukire

Oryx Energies Uganda’s continued focus on innovation reaffirms its position as a leading player in the region’s energy sector.

Comments

comments