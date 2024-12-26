Airtel Renews Partnership with K2 Telecom

The Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga, has emphasized the need for corporate businesses to reinvest part of their profits into community development to ensure business sustainability.

Speaking during the renewal of the partnership between Airtel Uganda and K2 Telecom, a Buganda Kingdom entity, Mayiga reassured Airtel Uganda’s new Managing Director, Soumendra Sahu, that respecting and supporting community values strengthens corporate support and loyalty.

Mayiga urged Airtel and K2 Telecom to focus on corporate investments that uplift ordinary people in the communities, fostering social and economic growth for both individuals and businesses. He noted that when communities recognize and appreciate such investments, they are more likely to support the companies.

Citing examples like health initiatives, the Kabaka’s Birthday celebrations, and sports programs, Mayiga pledged the Kingdom’s readiness to mobilize its influence to support companies that prioritize community welfare.

“The partnership between Buganda Kingdom’s K2 Telecom and Airtel Uganda demonstrates how collaboration can drive innovation and development. Together, we’ve connected people and provided tools to improve their lives,” he stated.

Soumendra Sahu, Airtel Uganda’s new Managing Director, affirmed the company’s commitment to fostering impactful partnerships that bridge the digital divide and promote inclusivity nationwide.

“This partnership renewal reflects our shared vision of empowering communities through affordable and reliable telecommunications services. Leveraging Airtel’s robust network and K2 Telecom’s innovative solutions, we aim to deliver seamless connectivity to all Ugandans, enabling them to thrive in a digital era,” Sahu said.

Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, the Second Deputy Katikiro and Buganda Kingdom’s Minister for Finance and Investments, highlighted the significance of engaging youth through innovative services. He stressed the Kingdom’s collaboration with Airtel Money to encourage saving, borrowing, investing, and financial growth.

Nsibirwa also mentioned ongoing collaborations between Airtel and the Kingdom, including the Kabaka Birthday Run, the Masaza Cup, and the Bika Cup tournaments, which underscore their joint dedication to community development and cultural preservation.

The partnership, which started in 2018, has allowed K2 Telecom customers to access Airtel Uganda’s full range of services, including mobile phones, internet, and mobile money, while retaining the unique K2 prefixes (708 and 709).

