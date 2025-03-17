Uganda to host international conference on decentralized renewable energy

Investors and decision-makers in the decentralised renewable energy (DRE) sector from around the world will gather in Kampala, from 8 to 10 April 2025 for the sector’s leading annual event –the ARE Energy Access Investment Forum (EAIF 2025).

According to Internet sources, Decentralized renewable energy (DRE) refers to energy generation and distribution systems that are localized and independent of a central grid, using renewable sources like solar, wind, and biomass.

EAIF 2025 is organised by the Alliance for Rural Electrification, and supported by GET.invest, a European programme mobilising investment in renewable energy.

GET.invest is co-funded by the European Union, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands,

Sweden and Austria.

The forum is held under the patronage oftheMinistry of Energy & Mineral Development of Uganda.

Uganda’s Minister of Energy and Mineral development Dr Ruth Nankabirwa, Uganda’s Minister for Energy & Mineral Development, welcomed the event to Kampala stating that: “We are proud to serve as the Patron for EAIF 2025. This Forum presents a unique opportunity to engage in the global conversation on energy access, decarbonisation,

and climate action. Let us join forces to drive impactful solutions for the future of energy.”

This special 10-year edition of the Forum wil take place at the Speke Resort Munyonyo, with over 1,000 participants both in-person and online being expected.

Okasai Opolot, Uganda’s State Minister for Energy, noted that the forum: “Is a key milestone in accelerating energy access and investment in Africa. This is a

crucial platform where we can collaborate with global leaders and investors to unlock sustainable energy solutions for our communities. Together, we can power the future.”

Organisers say that the event wil provide exceptional matchmaking opportunities with international investors, private sector representatives, and government officials.

“Participants will gain insights into the latest market trends through interactive sessions and explore a dynamic exhibition featuring both international and local companies and organisations,” organizers said in a press release.

The Forum will also include evening receptions, fostering connections in a relaxed atmosphere.On the third day of the event, the participants wil be able to join workshops organised by Partners and matchmaking sessions.

David Lecoque, the CEO of ARE, said: “EAIF 2025 marks a decade of catalysing investments and partnerships in the DRE sector.

David added: “This Forum is more than just an event it is a crucial meeting point where key stakeholders unite to drive real change. By bringing together investors, businesses, and policymakers, we are accelerating energy access and supporting sustainable development across Africa and beyond.This year’s agenda places energy access at the forefront and explore interconnection with greening industry, emobility, productive use, and more.”

The concentration of international players in renewable energy in Kampala is an opportune moment for Uganda considering the fact that the world is experiencing many new innovations that are yet to be realized in the country but also that the country is facing many challenges including limited access to the national electricity grid (estimated at less than 30% of the population) and the need to address the effects of Climate Change.

