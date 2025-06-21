Business
President Museveni Urges Sustainable Fishing Practices in Buvuma, Warns Against Overcrowding
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called for a more regulated and sustainable approach to fishing, emphasizing the need to protect Uganda’s vital lake resources for future generations. Speaking during his Parish Development Model tours in the greater Mukono area, specifically in Buvuma district, President Museveni highlighted the detrimental impact of unregulated practices by some fishermen.
“I want to thank the fishermen because some of you have now woken up,” President Museveni stated, acknowledging a shift in awareness among some in the fishing community. He continued, “You brought overcrowding, which burdens the lake. That’s why the government introduced licenses to ensure only serious and responsible people fish, while others explore different livelihoods.”
The President sternly warned that unchecked fishing activities pose a significant threat to the long-term health of Uganda’s lakes and the livelihoods of future generations dependent on them. “You cannot spoil our lakes and expect us to do nothing. Overcrowding must end,” he asserted.
President Museveni cited Edward Mubiru, a successful farmer from Meru Cell, Buvuma Town Council, as a prime example of successful diversification. Mubiru, who transitioned from fishing to cattle rearing, now reportedly earns millions of shillings annually. “Mubiru started as a fisherman here on this fish-hunting island, but he moved on. Let the few who are capable and disciplined be allowed to fish,” Museveni said, commending Mubiru’s initiative. To further support Mubiru’s efforts, the President provided him with Sh12 million to acquire a tuk-tuk for his farm operations.
The President’s remarks come amidst ongoing discussions regarding the role of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in regulating fishing activities. Fishing communities have repeatedly voiced concerns about alleged harassment by UPDF personnel deployed on the lakes. Parliament has, on several occasions, passed resolutions advocating for the withdrawal of armed forces and the return of fisheries regulation to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries.
However, President Museveni has consistently lauded the UPDF’s efforts, crediting them with the significant rebound in fish stocks that were once on the brink of depletion in Uganda’s lakes.
Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Agriculture, Fred Bwino Kyakulaga, present at the event, encouraged farmers in Buvuma and across the country to adopt improved pasture varieties to boost livestock productivity. Minister Bwino specifically advised Edward Mubiru to prioritize modern pasture management. “You should grow improved pasture varieties that boost milk yield and animal health, like Chloris gayana and Brachiaria, as ideal options for the region,” he recommended, emphasizing the benefits for increased milk production and overall animal well-being.