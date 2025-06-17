Business
Uganda Declares 2025A Vanilla Harvest Season Open, Aims for Global Leadership
The Ugandan Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) officially declared the vanilla harvest period for Season A, 2025, commencing today, June 18th, 2025, and running until September 18th, 2025. The announcement was made by Maj. Rtd. Kyakulaga Fred Bwino (MP), the Minister of State for Agriculture, at the Uganda Media Centre.
Uganda, which has solidified its position as the world’s second-largest vanilla producer for two consecutive years, aims to further leverage its unique advantage of two annual harvests to provide a stable and reliable supply to the global market. In 2024, Uganda exported 604 metric tonnes of vanilla, generating USD 16.6 million, a significant increase from 266 metric tonnes in 2023.
Minister Kyakulaga emphasised the government’s commitment to the sector, stating, “My ministry has put in place robust interventions that have led to steady ascent in global vanilla markets, including establishing a dedicated Vanilla Desk to coordinate policy and regulation, and declaring official harvest dates to combat premature harvesting”4444. He added, “I believe that Uganda can further elevate vanilla’s contribution to GDP, exports, and rural incomes”.
Ugandan vanilla is highly sought after internationally for its high quality, boasting an average vanillin content exceeding 4%. This has enabled Uganda to significantly increase its market share in the U.S. from 3% to 12% and in the EU from 1% to 10% over the past five years.
Despite global price fluctuations, which saw fresh vanilla bean prices average UGX 8,000-10,000/kg in the past year, the Minister asserted the industry’s resilience. “Even at lower prices, vanilla cultivation continues to deliver competitive returns for disciplined and well-supported farmers,” he noted. It is estimated that a grower can still earn UGX 25 million annually per acre, even at UGX 8,000/kg.
The MAAIF, in collaboration with partners such as the Association of the Vanilla Exporters of Uganda (VANEX), Catholic Relief Services (CRS), and Makerere University, has implemented various strategies to address challenges like premature harvesting, theft, and inconsistent coordination among stakeholders. These include enforcing harvest dates, licensing vanilla actors, expanding training programs, and implementing digital traceability systems.
Minister Kyakulaga stressed the importance of quality adherence. “Farmers must selectively harvest only fully mature vanilla beans to ensure quality and avoid penalties,” he warned. He also directed MAAIF staff and District Local Government officials to monitor and supervise the harvest and trade process, urging the Agricultural Police to enforce the declaration and apprehend defaulters.
Vanilla is currently cultivated in 38 districts across Uganda, with emerging districts like Kamwenge, Kitagwenda, Kazo, Rukungiri, and Kanungu showing high potential for expansion. For Season A, 2025, Uganda anticipates a production volume of 380 metric tonnes.
The Minister concluded with an optimistic outlook: “Vanilla represents a golden opportunity for Uganda’s economic transformation. With continued collaboration, sound policy, and farmer commitment, Uganda can become a top global supplier for premium, traceable vanilla”