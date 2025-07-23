Boda Boda Leaders Champion Shift to Electric Motorcycles to Cut Costs and Pollution

Boda boda leaders across Uganda are urging motorcycle riders to switch to electric bikes, positioning the transition as a cost-saving, environmentally friendly step toward a cleaner transport future. The campaign, spearheaded by the United Boda Boda Riders Cooperative Union, is gaining momentum with the rollout of a nationwide asset financing initiative aimed at easing access to electric motorcycles.

Speaking during a tour of the Spiro electric motorcycle assembly plant in Namanve, Baker Kasawuli, General Manager of the Union, emphasized that the new asset financing scheme is tailored to address key challenges faced by boda boda riders, including exploitation by predatory lenders.

“Our focus is to empower riders financially and transition them into affordable, sustainable mobility,” said Kasawuli. “In Kampala and the greater metropolitan area, our goal is to distribute only electric bikes to enhance safety and cut down on pollution.”

Despite initial skepticism among riders, especially regarding battery life and performance, the Union plans to conduct awareness campaigns to educate riders about the long-term economic benefits of switching to electric. According to Kasawuli, riders can save up to 30% in operating costs compared to petrol-powered motorcycles.

Isaac Mugambe, Sales Coordinator at Spiro, showcased the advanced features of the Spiro Ekon 450M3 model, which offers up to 85 kilometers per battery swap. “These bikes are equipped with Internet of Things (IoT) technology, allowing real-time tracking and performance monitoring. There’s also a smart battery management system to ensure security and efficient use,” Mugambe explained.

He reassured riders that essential spare parts like tyres, chains, and brake pads are readily available in local shops nationwide. In addition, Spiro currently operates 105 battery swap stations across Uganda, ensuring convenience and minimal downtime.

Frank Mawejje, Union Chairman, described the move as a landmark step toward clean mobility in Uganda. “Electric bikes are no longer a luxury — they’re a practical solution for thousands of riders who want to earn more while spending less. This program helps riders break free from the cycle of exploitation by offering them direct, low-cost ownership options,” he said.

To acquire an electric bike through the program, riders must download the “Union Lets Go” mobile app and make a UGX 100,000 initial deposit. They then commit to manageable weekly installments of UGX 6,600 over a two-year period. The comprehensive package includes a riding permit, third-party insurance, a helmet, and a reflective jacket for safety.

The Union plans to reach at least 10,000 boda boda riders through this initiative, transforming them into frontline players in Uganda’s emerging digital and green economy.

“With this initiative, we are not only improving livelihoods but also contributing to a cleaner, smarter Uganda,” said Kasawuli.

As Uganda grapples with rising fuel prices and growing air pollution in urban centers, the push for electric motorcycles may prove to be a turning point in the country’s transport and environmental policy.

