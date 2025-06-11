Uganda to Host Africa’s brightest young agri-tech innovators Conference

Africa’s brightest young agri-tech innovators are converging on Kampala, Uganda, from June 17 to 19 for the AYuTe (Agriculture, Youth, and Technology) NextGen 2025 Conference. Organized by Heifer International, this event is a flagship platform designed by youth, for youth, showcasing the continent’s most promising agri-tech entrepreneurs.

Under the theme “AgTech Generation Rising,” the 2025 conference will gather young innovators, investors, policymakers, and development partners. It serves as a call to action to recognize and support the transformative solutions Africa’s young minds are developing to revolutionize food systems.

Africa faces a dual challenge: the world’s fastest-growing youth population, with over 60% under 25, and a food system strained by climate change, market volatility, and outdated infrastructure. Young people often encounter barriers to capital, mentorship, and viable markets within agriculture, and many perceive the sector as unprofitable, leading to a skills shortage in a crucial industry for continental food security.

Heifer International’s AYuTe initiative directly addresses these challenges by championing youth-led innovation. It aims to reframe agriculture as a modern, profitable, and tech-enabled industry, positioning young Africans as key architects of the continent’s agricultural future.

The 2025 AYuTe NextGen conference follows an intense continent-wide competition that attracted over 100 applicants from 10 countries. Through rigorous technical assessments in Lagos and Nairobi, 11 finalists emerged. These innovators will pitch their climate-smart, market-ready solutions live to a distinguished panel of investors, policymakers, and ecosystem enablers. They will compete for catalytic seed funding, mentorship, and integration into the innovation ecosystem supported by Heifer and its strategic partners. The solutions on display, ranging from drone technology to AI-driven analytics, highlight the ingenuity and drive of Africa’s next generation.

“This is the AgTech generation rising, ready, capable, and already leading,” said Adesuwa Ifedi, Senior Vice President for Africa Programs, Heifer International. “With AYuTe NextGen, we are spotlighting youth as the true architects of Africa’s agricultural future and giving them the tools and partnerships they need to scale solutions that build resilient, inclusive food systems.”

Dayo Aduroja, Africa Youth and Innovation Lead at Heifer International, emphasized that young people are demonstrating agriculture’s potential for innovation and profitability in Africa. “This year’s competition generated many bold, creative solutions from across the continent. The conference provides a platform where ideas meet opportunity, and solutions gain the capital and support needed to scale.”

A unique aspect of AYuTe NextGen is its commitment to youth leadership. Young people are not merely attendees but actively participate as speakers, designers, moderators, and creators. Interactive forums, fireside chats, and investor conversations will be led by youth, addressing critical issues from digital disruption and climate resilience to policy reform and inclusive financing. These unfiltered discussions are designed to stimulate investment and accelerate innovation.

The conference presents a vital opportunity: for youth, it’s a chance to showcase ideas and connect with supportive partners; for investors, it offers access to pipeline-ready innovations and the next wave of AgTech startups; and for policymakers, it provides a direct view of the achievements possible through youth-led innovation with appropriate policy and ecosystem support.

Now in its fourth year, AYuTe NextGen has supported dozens of startups across Africa, impacting over 650,000 direct beneficiaries and more than 1.2 million indirect beneficiaries continent-wide. Past winners, including Thrive Agric (Nigeria), Thur Biotech (Ethiopia), and Digicow (Kenya), are successfully scaling their businesses and bringing transformative change to smallholder communities.

Notably, Assumpta Nakalema, the 2024 Ugandan winner of the country-level competition, developed a solar-powered egg incubator that is already reducing post-harvest losses and energy dependency for poultry farmers in Uganda. “The AYuTe NextGen platform doesn’t just identify innovations, it builds the ecosystem needed for sustained growth and impact,” Nakalema stated.

Ifedi further acknowledged the support of Heifer International’s existing partners and called for increased stakeholder collaboration to foster youth-led agricultural development. She urged investors, funders, and governments to recognize that investing in young innovators today is crucial for securing Africa’s food future.

“To Africa’s young innovators, your time is now. Step forward with your vision. The continent is ready. To investors, policymakers, and funders, be part of this movement. The future of African agriculture is tech-driven, youth-led, and unfolding in real time. Let us work together to co-create an inclusive, resilient food future,” Ifedi concluded

