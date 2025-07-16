Police Announces New Regional Command Structure In Strategic Deployment Shake-Up

ACP Rusoke Kituuma

Senior commanders assigned to key zones as the UPF aims to bolster security coordination across the country

The Uganda Police Force (UPF) has announced a reshuffle of senior regional Police commanders as part of efforts to strengthen operational effectiveness and improve law enforcement coordination across the country.

According to a document released and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Rusoke Kituuma, the Police Public Relations Officer, on July 16, the redeployments affect several zonal policing regions, each with multiple districts under their jurisdiction.

The new appointments are as follows: Commissioner of Police (CP):

CP Godfrey Bolingo Maate has been assigned to Central Zone (Masaka), covering Masaka West, Masaka East, Wamala and Katonga.

CP Moses Muluya will now command the Albertine Zone (Hoima), overseeing Albertine South, Albertine North and Savannah.

CP Richard Ecega takes charge of the Kampala Metropolitan (KMP) Zone (Kampala), with responsibility for KMP North, KMP South and KMP East.

CP Hillary Kulaigye has been appointed to the South Western Zone (Mbarara), covering the Rwizi, Kigezi and Greater Bushenyi policing regions.

CP Dennis Namwoza will now head the Rwenzori Zone (Fort Portal), which includes Rwenzori East and Rwenzori West.

The reshuffle comes at a time when the UPF is emphasising community policing, intelligence-led operations, and rapid response to emerging security threats. The re-deployments are expected to enhance command presence and regional coordination in crime prevention and public safety.

ACP Rusoke Kituuma confirmed that these deployments are part of broader strategic reforms aimed at improving service delivery in the force and aligning with the current national security priorities.

This latest move follows earlier indications by the Police leadership to invest in strengthening zonal policing models to ensure better resource allocation, supervision and responsiveness to local security needs.

More changes are expected in the coming months as the UPF continues its internal restructuring.

